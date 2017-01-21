This is Viewpoints for Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017

Replace with what?
Well, the dust of the campaign has not settled and is unlikely to anytime soon, but it is well past time to examine the headlong rush to dismantle the Affordable Healthcare Act. The repeal of the AHA has been a centerpiece of the Republican grist mill for over seven years. Now the time for their success appears to be near, however misguided.
After voting more than 50 times to repeal the AHA and employing every procedural trick in the book, the Republicans came up short. Despite diverting time and money from more important endeavors, like passing a budget, the Republican-led House stood proudly in defiance of President Obama’s signature legislation. But, at least they were hard at work on a comprehensive plan to replace the AHA to cover the 20 million folks currently enrolled in the various plans, right? Not so much.
Despite numerous announcements, some as late as Friday, that the Republican-dominated Congress would repeal/replace the AHA, not a single element of a very complex program has been offered. Not an iota of information from rank and file or leadership indicates that there is anything resembling a plan, process or procedure is in place. Only a “Day One” pledge to the “American people.”
Might I be so bold as to suggest that the 20 million people about to be without health care qualify as “American People.” Might, also, the millions more covered by state Medicaid plans, the expansion of which is also a vital component of the AHA, including older, sub-retirement age and children that will find themselves without coverage, be considered “American People”?
Bob Carnot,
Warner Robins
Thanks, David
I wish to thank David Mann for taking time out from his busy schedule to offer me advice: “When he sees something by someone who greatly bothers him, don’t read it.” (I could suggest Mann follow his own advice.)
In spite of his good intentions, I cannot follow his suggestion. Doing so would rob me of half the joy in my life. How would I learn the latest conspiracy theory if I only read the writings of people with whom I agree? How would I know what talking points were bouncing around in the echo chamber? How would I ever learn what is happening in that alternate universe?
Charles J. Pecor,
Macon
Disgruntled visitor
Your city has the most inconsiderate people I’ve seen in my 65 years. My family buried the patriarch of our family Wednesday, an 87-year-old beloved Macon pastor of nearly 70 years. As we exited off Interstate 475, drivers completely ignored the funeral procession, pulling in front of us, cutting into the procession and a log trucker laying on his horn for nearly a minute. I was in the lead limo as one of the two log trucks pulled up at the traffic light and the trucker just glared down at me.
There was at least one near miss and it caused a lot of distress to our grieving family. Your city shows a disgusting lack of humanity and the fact that your tax greedy city does not provide the common decency of a police escort shows what a complete failure it is. I hope to never spend another dime in your sewer of a city.
Ricky Jackson,
Havelock, North Carolina
Comments