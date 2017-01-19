This is Viewpoints for Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

No rock here
Re: “Obama is the worst president” — Google it and get 20.5 million hits. I do not wish for a back and forth debate, but, If instead, you Google “Obama is the best president” you will get about 148 million hits. Unlike Mike Smith, I do not get my news from Google but actually venture out into the wide world on a very regular basis and obtain first hand information from just about everywhere (I was in China last week, Minneapolis yesterday, and will fly to Europe tomorrow). Thus, I would suggest it is Smith who has been living under a rock.
Colin Frayne,
Macon
So sorry
I never imagined people would get so worked up over a tongue-in-cheek letter about such a trivial subject, but judging by the letters that The Telegraph received and the extra amount of venom in the comments section, the Viewpoints page is a very emotional issue for some people. So listen folks, relax. I am truly sorry for triggering you and I hope no one required hospitalization. Grab your coloring books and head for your safe spaces. Trauma counselors are on the way if you need one.
Mike Ganas,
Macon
Bad to worse
President Obama was accused of being a socialist communist usurper. He’s being replaced by an actual Russian plant in Donald Trump.
William D. Carter,
Bonaire
Did it make sense then?
In deference to Nancy Pelosi, Obamacare was passed and America found out what’s in it, including fees, taxes, penalties and lies like, “You can keep your doctor,” “You can keep your policy,” and “Your price will go down.” Now it needs to be repealed so we can find out what will replace it.
Dan Topolewski,
Kathleen
Boycott the boycotters
The disgusting display of tantrums by ineffective Democrats and spoiled celebrities turns my stomach. The inauguration is about America. It’s not about whether you agree or disagree with a new president. It’s about honoring the transition of power. All representatives not attending need to be fired. All celebrities who are bullying or blacklisting their peers need to be boycotted. The hate they are spewing is despicable. If you hit them where it counts, in their pockets, maybe they’ll keep their views to themselves.
Their opinions are irrelevant and irresponsible. As to the Democrats, vote them out. Shame on them.
Vanessa Whitney,
Perry
Fulfill the promise
Trump was swept into office and Republicans maintained their majorities in Congress because Americans were sick of Obamacare. It raised premiums. It raised deductibles to catastrophic levels. Who can afford a $6,000 or $12,000 deductible? Insurance companies are withdrawing coverage in many states.
Congress must keep its promise to the American people to repeal Obamacare. Since 2010 Congress voted over 60 times to repeal parts or all of it. However, President Obama would have vetoed a full repeal.
Now is the time for Republicans to keep their promise to repeal Obamacare. Congress must keep faith with the American voters. Some people say that repeal will leave people without coverage, but repeal bills typically contain transition periods.
Immediately after repeal, Congress should pass the replacement bill(s), in clear understandable terms, not hiding or burying any provisions. Congress should boldly go before the American people to explain the bill(s), forged for a free people. Many conservative organizations and members of Congress have been working on a replacement bill(s) for quite some time.
Call Congress at 202-224-3121 to tell your senators and representatives to repeal Obamacare now.
Margaret Smetana,
Pinehurst, North Carolina
Con game
Don’t be fooled when our legislators say everyone will have “access” to care after Obamacare is repealed. Access to care means you can march yourself to your nearest emergency room for treatment for your cold or catastrophic illness. When you need treatment for your chronic illness such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease or even cancer, be prepared to pay cash.
Your $1,000/month prescription will come right out of your pocket. Do you have any idea how much chemotherapy costs? Can you afford it? Don’t allow your legislators to do this to us. Call them today.
Allyn Snyder,
Macon
Too few or too many?
Brig. Gen. John Kubinec recently told a meeting of the 21st Century Partnership that: “the base is on schedule for the amount of aircraft work scheduled for the current fiscal year.” Currently. the maintenance area has 600 vacant positions.” He then said that he expects about half of these to be filled internally.” And what is the staus of the base union? How is morale on the base?
The above comments by Kubinec could be interpreted that the current maintenance workload is being met even with a shortage of 600 vacant positions. This is obviously unlikely but does he mean there are 300 maintenance workers in the base workforce just waiting to work in maintenance? Will these 300 have to be cross trained? It sounds like there is overmanning by 600 or so workers.
The Pentagon leadership always says that 25 percent of its bases are not needed and are surplus. They want to close them and spend the savings on weapons systems, etc. Our state’s congressional members, especially Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., and Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., have done little or nothing to save Robins Air Force Base or visit it very often.
Scott told me in recent times in his local office that “there are too many federal civil servants. One million plus.” That he prefers workers in the private sector that pay federal taxes. He’s against the federal school lunch program too.
Frank W. Gadbois,
Warner Robins
Wishful thinking
The very concept of a government “for the people” surely will inspire all of us to want real change. The new president is already wealthy, his cabinet is a hardened group of intellectuals with no need for recognition. This nation was facing ruination in the hands of career politicians. There will be many more challenges worldwide and our debt will present very tough choices. The home of the free ride must end. Our border must be closed and those here illegally must go. Hopefully term limits will be voted upon while we have control of all of the essential posts to do so.
Carolyn Effie,
Macon
