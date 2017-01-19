This is Viewpoints for Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers Pause

2:04 Attorney hopes Jerry Jerome Anderson's sentence is reduced even further

4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs'

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

3:08 Newborn stolen from hospital 18 years ago found safe

5:49 Ag experts talk about trends, forecast

2:24 "We can't get slack 'cause trouble coming every day," Bloomfield businessman says

4:26 Cop Shop Podcast: Stolen food, a troubling text and a shoplifter with his pants down

1:16 Mercer engineering students create cool rides for kids with limited mobility