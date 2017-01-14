This is Viewpoints for Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017

Unvetted Cabinet
As a citizen, I am concerned about President-elect Donald Trump’s recent haphazard approach to vetting his nominees for senior administration positions. One of Trump’s primary campaign slogans was his promise to “drain the swamp,” and decrease corruption in Washington — to give no preferential treatment for “Washington insiders.” Once confirmed, Trump’s nominees will become the ultimate “Washington insiders.” They all have extensive business, financial and personal relationships that have potential for profound conflicts of interest.
The violation of normal vetting procedures is irresponsible and unacceptable. It can never be justified by saying “critical information will come,” after the nominees are approved. The average Georgian could never expect to be hired for a new job if they failed to provide all requested information in a suitable time frame for the employer’s review.
These cabinet positions will serve Trump, but in truth, they will ultimately be responsible and accountable to all Americans. We deserve to have confidence that Trump’s cabinet was approved based on their qualifications and competence, not on slanting the playing field and a lack of transparency. The same vetting standards should be used for these nominees as were demanded for the review of the previous administration’s nominees.
Gail L. Heaberg, Lt. Col., USAF, NC, Ret.,
Bonaire
‘Back the Blue’
I want to extend my appreciation to the Warner Robins Police Department for its prompt response to my alarm system going off by accident, particularly to Officer Collins. While working outside I must have accidentally pressed the panic alarm on my fob and caused what was, thankfully, a false alarm. I was unaware of it until Officer Collins arrived at my home. Officer Collins was very courteous and professional to me. I appreciate our fine police department and I am a big supporter of “Back the Blue.” Thank you WRPD.
James J. Harris,
Warner Robins
Missing Obama?
My last letter must have been too controversial since it didn’t make the cut. Recently I read a glowing CNN article regarding President Barack Obama’s presidency. Either the writer is clueless or was paid to add a positive spin. Between President Obama and President Jimmy Carter, I give the edge to Obama as the worst POTUS in my lifetime (since Eisenhower) for too many reasons to detail here. For those of you who still praise Obama, you need to turn off your liberal news and read the truth about how badly he performed. Pick any conservative site or Google to find the truth. If I can read liberal news, liberals can read conservative news.
My wish is to never see or hear Barack, Michelle, or Hillary’s face or name again — anywhere. There aren’t enough negative adjectives to describe my disgust for them. Our country now appears to be on the right track and Trump hasn’t even assumed office yet. Some of you might recall I don’t like Trump. I don’t have to like him to appreciate his platform of securing our borders, strengthening our military, shoring up our economy, raising our standing in the world, fixing infrastructure, reforming taxes, balancing trade, reducing the spread of terrorism, getting people back to work, reducing welfare, reducing the size of government, etc.
He is a vulgar, immature braggart but his plan is better than what Obama offered or what Clinton might have offered since her legacy is one of deceit and corruption with few positive accomplishments.
Mike Smith,
Warner Robins
The emperor has no clothes
As Donald Trump prepares to take the presidential oath, some in the media are driving themselves into oblivion. When they deliver fake news and report wild, unsubstantiated stories about Trump, I wonder if these media outlets realize how untrustworthy they are becoming? The more they go at lying the less anyone believes them. Even the most die hard Trump haters only use these silly stories to strike back at the man in the only way available to them. And, as the witch hunt continues, the less likely people will believe the truth when these formerly respected institutions report them. The mainstream media dinosaur is, indeed, scooping out its grave.
Bob Norcott,
Byron
North Avenue Trade School
Dick Yarbrough, I wish him well in 2017 toward meeting his personal goals listed in his 12/27/16 opinion. He no doubt has a vast open field for improvement. However, he may need help to assist him in developing a writing style for excellent humor. The North Avenue Trade School does not need to depend on our alumni and friends to extol our university. Georgia Tech has been internationally acknowledged by academia, industry and the public for many decades, including an alumnus serving as president of one western hemisphere country, Panama.
We are proud of our heritage, having accomplished so much in a relative short time, since Yarbrough thinks age is so important, with its founding being opposed by such powers of the day, The Atlanta Constitution and The University of Georgia.
Thanks to the leadership efforts of two Maconites — John F. Hanson and future Georgia Gov. Nathaniel E. Harris (a UGA graduate) and The Macon Telegraph and Messenger Editor Harry S. Edwards, Georgia School of Technology was founded in 1885. Georgia Tech graduates continue to do more than attend athletic contests by improving the quality of life for millions throughout the world, often in association and cooperation with its “older sister,” UGA.
Yarbrough may want to purchase an Epipen, excellent protection against stings by Yellowjackets, etc.
Arthur D. Brook,
Macon
Obstructionists
When the liberals, Democrats and Hollywood elite finally admit they lost the election and can’t change it, the faster the country will heal and come together.
It becomes much more difficult when Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi still clinging to the same old divisive, confrontational, obstructionist politics they hold so dear.
They refuse to accept the fact that most Americans are tired of it and have said so loud and clear. It is going to be a new day in American politics and they can’t handle it and don’t know what to do!
A.M. “Mac”Yaughn,
Macon
Comments