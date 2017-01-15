This is Viewpoints for Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

What he didn’t say
The FBI director stated in his report that there was no evidence Hillary’s unprotected top secret emails were “compromised,” i.e. accessed by people without the required security clearance and “need to know.” However, it is important to note that he did not say, “the unprotected top secret emails were definitely not compromised.” Why is this important? Because it is more than barely possible that a very smart spy could have gotten access to them and stolen that information electronically without leaving any evidence behind.
Richard Jones,
Warner Robins
Seven questions
The following are seven questions about repealing Obamacare that appeared in The New York Times:
1. How many of us will lose coverage?
2. Will folks over 55 pay higher health premiums for the same coverage?
3. Will the new plan let insurers charge women higher premiums than men offering them less coverage?
4. What other services are likely to be cut?
5. Will the new plan let insurers reinstate annual or lifetime limits on coverage?
6. What will happen to the more than 130 million Americans with pre-existing conditions?
7. How much more will those with costly illnesses or injuries have to pay in out-of-pocket?
Frank W. Gadbois,
Warner Robins
Worst president?
I can’t believe it. In only a few days, President Barack Obama will be relegated to history. I still marvel at the stupidity of the American electorate who elected someone to the office of president whose only experience consisted of “community organizing,” whatever that is. Knew nothing about business. Knew nothing of foreign policy or foreign relations. Knew nothing about running anything. How could we have been so foolish? And they say Trump isn’t qualified?
I can’t say that Obama has been the worst president we’ve ever had, but he is by far the worst of my lifetime. I’m sure Jimmy Carter is glad he came along. Carter is out of the cellar now, thanks to Obama. And Obama’s parting shot at Israel was the most despicable act committed by an American president that I can ever remember.
Jerry Norris,
Warner Robins
Gaslighting
In her last article Catherine Meeks used the term; “Gaslighting.” It is the act of turning a set of facts into something that creates a desired reality whether it is true or not. It distorts the truth. It is an oversimplified way of seeing people that legitimizes racism.
Catherine contends that four misguided individuals captured and tortured a disabled young man. They need to be held accountable, end of story. There is no need for commentary trying to link others or any movement to them.
The facts are. They tortured their victim for several hours. They videotaped their actions. They uttered racial slurs while torturing their victim. They put their video on line. They terrorized anyone in the apartment complex who complained. Luckily the young man got away. No one knows what would happened if he hadn’t escaped.
I do not know what motivated them to do what they did. I do not think they were misguided. They had a plan. They were deliberate. They wanted recognition. They did not seem to be remorseful.
Jim Costello,
Perry
Licensing illegals
Frank Gadbois can make all the phone calls he wants, and Bob Carnot can accuse me of not doing my due diligence, but the fact remains that Georgia does indeed issue driver’s licenses to illegals. D.A. King has written about the subject in The Telegraph numerous times. Sen. Josh McKoon, R-Columbus, introduced legislation to stop the issue of licenses to illegals in 2015 and in an unrecorded vote, Republicans killed the legislation. King covered that in a letter last week.
McKoon has an article discussing the practice in Townhall.com. I would suggest those who don’t believe me go look it up.
Mike Ganas,
Macon
I am a Republican
I often sit back and listen to the talking heads and their guest. I want to know as much as I can about the men who lead our country. Over the years I noticed something I did not like. The party I had chosen as my lamp light was not as it should be. The Democrats were willing to buy votes anyway they could. The giveaway has now placed our great country in debt far beyond my wildest idea. I have seen that party belittle a man and destroy his reputation time and time again. If they cannot find any evil in that person then the man in question he must be a racist. The liberals in the Democratic Party will say anything to get their way. The ends justify the means.
I’m not saying the Republicans are perfect. The conservative view is for your personal responsibility. You must earn your way. If you can’t, then help may be on its way.The government is the problem, not the solution. Among the greatest documents ever written was the Constitution along with the Ten Commandments.They should be intepreted word for word. Our forefathers knew what was right.
Brian T. Reid Sr.,
Gray
Painting controversy
A painting hangs in the halls of Congress that depicts police officers as pigs pointing their pistols at African-Americans. The Congressional Black Caucus supports the display.
This hits home in the 2nd Congressional District. Investigator Anthony “T.J.” Freeman was rammed by a suspect vehicle in Bibb County, Macon, on May 5, 2016 and died. Deputies Patrick Michael Sondron and Daryl Smallwood were gunned down in Peach County near Byron, on Nov. 6, 2016 and died. Officers Nicholas Ryan Smarr and Jody Carl Smith were gunned down in Sumter County, Americus, on Dec. 7, 2016 and died. Five officers killed in the line of duty within a single year in the 2nd Congressional District. These officers leave behind family, friends, and grieving communities across our district.
No one would present the families of these men with a copy of this painting to express condolences. Yet, its display in the halls of Congress, supports the contempt and disgrace this painting holds toward men and women who serve and protect.
This is not about freedom of speech. This is a disgrace and embarrassment. Rep. Sanford Bishop should demand that the painting be removed.
Donald E. Cole
Cordele
Comments