This is Viewpoints for Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

Bleeding eyes
Was it coincidence or a playful editor that placed Mike Ganas’ letter just ahead of Richard Jones’ request that news organizations use real facts in their reporting. (Letters, 1/9) Ganas, never one to back away from an opinion without regard to facts, threatens to “ …blow all the old records away…” by papering (pardon the pun) the Letters section with his considerable wit and charm. Don’t worry about a record, Mike. You and a handful of others are deep in contention for the “Fewest Facts in a Letter” award.
I have often wondered why there wasn’t a Letters section in the Saturday Telegraph. Now, I know. Our systems need time to heal from a week’s worth of Frank Gadbois, Faye Tanner, Bob Norcott and others, as they speculate on the brave new world of Donald Trump.
Now, if you want to have a Saturday page dedicated to a collection of the letters, say by, John G. Kelley, Arthur Brook or Avery Chenowith, to name a few, I would certainly support that. Even if I don’t learn something of value, which is unlikely, but at the very least, my eyes won’t bleed.
Bob Carnot,
Warner Robins
Flag needs replacing
I was driving by Robins Air Force Base and noticed the American Flag by the Welcome Center train station was torn and needs to be replaced . Does anyone know who is responsible for doing that? It’s a shame it’s by the base and is in this poor condition.
Bess Baker,
Bonaire
Promise?
President-elect Donald Trump has promised numerous times to release his taxes returns. Yesterday in his news conference he said no one but the press was interested in his tax returns. I’m interested and am still waiting for him to fulfill this promise.
Allyn Snyder,
Macon
Bike lane, ha!
I’ve noticed the bike lane along the newly-opened sections of Hwy. 96. I wonder who in their right mind would ride a bicycle along that busy highway? You wouldn’t be any less safe if you rode a bike along Interstate 75.
William D. Carter,
Bonaire
