This is Viewpoints for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

When I studied the history of architecture, it was fascinating to see how different cultures produced structures and monuments representing their religion, beliefs and heroes whether good or bad by today’s standards. A number of these are located in Middle East countries, many of which have been destroyed by ISIS because they represented ideas incompatible with their current beliefs.
This philosophy seems to be contagious. Some cities in our country want to destroy statues and monuments dedicated to historic figures, including our Founding Fathers. It started with decisions to take down statues of Robert E. Lee, but now is spreading to other distinguished citizens such as Woodrow Wilson, Andrew Jackson and even Thomas Jefferson and George Washington. I cannot help but compare these current movements to that of radical Islam embodied by ISIS. You can’t unify a nation by erasing history whether good or bad.
Eugene Cox Dunwody,
Macon
Repeal now
Why does it take more than a day to repeal Obamacare (Affordable Care Act)? We, the people, have been clamoring for removal for seven long years. Could it be that Congress, Supreme Court, administration and their aides are not required to participate while we’re forced to participate?
Have we ever had such a law to be so litigious? Remember: Supreme Court set aside an unprecedented three days in March, 2012 to rule on it and lawsuits filed by Hobby Lobby, Little Sisters of the Poor, most states’ attorneys general and other groups.
Is it really “affordable” when premiums exceed 116 percent (Arizona); deductibles are thousands of dollars; over 70 percent of Americans don’t want ACA; passed only by Democrats in House and Senate with no Republicans; unread by majority in Congress: “We have to pass it to find out what’s in it” (Speaker Nancy Pelosi).
We, the people, demand this onerous law be abolished completely; now.
Jacquelyn Wilson
Whispering Pines, North Carolina
Supports Houston County SPLOST
The recent SPLOST article by Wayne Crenshaw highlighted some very important issues facing Houston County as it continues to grow into the future. A new location and facility for our State Court is a very high priority and the advantages of doing this clearly outweigh the disadvantages. I appreciate the comments by Chairman Tommy Stalnaker and Judge Jason Ashford in the article. Sheriff Cullen Talton and Tax Commissioner Mark Kushinka could also use the space that this change would afford for their departments as well. I hope the voters in Houston County continue the trend of supporting these types of forward thinking endeavors.
Cameron W. Andrews,
Centerville City Council Post 1
Centerville
Wright type sermons
President Barack Obama was a member of the Trinity United Church of Christ on the south side of Chicago, a predominantly African-American church with a membership of 8,500. For two decades, Obama and the congregation listened to its pastor and spiritual adviser preach about social justice; how Israel and America are responsible for the world’s problems and heard venomous sermons on why cops and white people should be feared by black people.
The impact Rev. Jeremiah Wright had on President Obama’s domestic and foreign policies is obvious. What’s not is the effect he had developing the hateful arrogance consuming Chicago’s south side neighborhoods. As long as Georgia congregations are bombarded with Rev. Wright type sermons; as long as entertainers glorifying drugs, rape, cop killing, gangs, prison, pimps and prostitution goes unchallenged, our intercity neighborhoods (if not already) will mirror Chicago’s evil infested south side.
Travis L. Middleton,
Peach County
Build that wall
I just read an interesting letter in The Telegraph submitted by Fred van Hartesveldt from Fort Valley about Social Security and Medicare. It was most informative, but I feel he left out one important detail concerning Social Security. The trust fund he mentions was set up in 1983 to protect money paid into the Social Security system for future generations. However, as a lot of people know but politicians or the media never talk about, is how this trust fund has become a slush fund for the government.
Since this fund was set up the government has borrowed almost $3 trillion from it with promises to pay it back. If this had been done in the real world it would be called embezzlement and someone would be going to jail. Instead of our politicians talking about how to replace Social Security they should be talking about how to repay it. Those Americans who have a stake in Social Security should descend upon Washington on January 20 and demand that before our new president finds money to build “the wall.” He should first find money to build a wall around Social Security to protect it and force the government to honor their promises to refund it.
G.L. Perry,
Cochran
Extremes
How many of us know that President Obama bequeathed to us the longest economic expansion and monthly job creation in history? I am still waiting for Donald Trump to reveal things that other people don’t know — like thousands of Muslims in New Jersey cheering about 9/11 that didn’t happen. Or agreeing with our intelligence folks about the Russians hacking the DNC, etc.
So our Donald knows more about ISIS than our generals do. That Sarah Palin as head of the Veterans’ Administration would perform miracles. That he will start a trade war and and create a “budget-busting tax cut.” Explain why the GOP has failed to come up with a plan to replace Obamacare after five years.
The Donald wants to replace the federal estate tax that currently only applies to millionaires with $3 million-plus. About half of us don’t like the guy who doesn’t act presidential. And got 3 million less popular votes than Hillary. And wants to repeal Obama’s 270 executive orders. And build a wall that Mexico will not pay for. I don’t like anything about Donald Trump and my comments above tell you why.
Frank W. Gadbois,
Warner Robins
