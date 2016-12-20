This is Viewpoints for Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

The answer
In response to Darlis Whitworth’s question “Does anyone besides me think President Obama looks a lot smaller and insignificant since Donald Trump arrived on the scene?”
I certainly don’t. Trump makes President Obama look even more presidential and brilliant.
Carl Pirkle,
Byron
False premise
People often operate on a false premise. Hillary Clinton’s supporters certainly did. When Clinton lost to Donald Trump they went berserk because they assumed, incorrectly, their candidate was the better selection. They took for granted that Clinton was the obvious, educated and intelligent choice.
They believed Trump and his ideas were without substance. This mistake led them to only associate with like-minded folks, only read the “right” newspapers and listen only to the media talking heads that echoed their sentiments. These actions re-enforced the false narrative that was Hillary Clinton.
They never considered another alternative while they ignored Hillary’s sizable flaws. And this premise was terribly wrong.
Trump’s victory shattered their faux world. They became, and still are, irretrievably dumbstruck and irrational. They lack the sophistication to process Clinton’s defeat as they substitute anger, vandalism and stupid protests for maturity and the ability to live in the real world.
They have morphed into the petulant Neanderthals they once called the supporters of Trump. They have been exposed as bitter clingers and sore losers. All because they believed in a faulty premise. And the longer they live in denial the quicker a fast moving world passes them by.
Bob Norcott
Byron
Anonymous gift giving
I write to wish all a Merry Christmas and to share a Christmas tradition we started eons ago. All gifts are anonymous. Meaning no “from” names on the gifts and no hints like, “I hope you like the color” or “That was the last one in the store.”
All receipts with the first name of the receivers on the back are placed anonymously in a container (controlled by my wife). After all gifts are opened each person hugs each person and says, “Merry Christmas and thank you.”
Travis L. Middleton,
Peach County
Hustle and bustle
The holidays are here, and parties, shopping and end-of-year errands are likely to increase the number of distracted drivers on already busy—and dangerous—roads. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, traffic deaths rose 10.4 percent in the first half of 2016.
Roadway deaths have been steadily increasing since 2014, and distracted driving is thought to be one of the leading causes for the rise in vehicle accidents nationwide. In Georgia, the number of deaths on the state’s roads and highways increased 15 percent in 2015, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Too often, making a quick call, firing off a text, adjusting the navigation system, or turning our attention to kids and pets in the back seat results in a short lapse of focus that can lead to a crash. It’s not just drivers who may be distracted, either. Distracted walking is becoming its own epidemic.
Holiday shopping means busier sidewalks and mall parking lots, and interactions between distracted drivers and distracted walkers put both parties at higher risk for accidents.
Safety is the first concern, but the increase in accidents also could impact consumers’ insurance costs. Simple modifications to driver behavior can make a difference in improving road safety and reducing motorists’ insurance costs.
So as we’re hustling here and there this holiday season, let’s make an extra effort to put down our smartphones and drive — and walk — responsibly.
Bob Passmore,
Property Casualty Insurers Association of America
Evidence
Having heard and read of Russian hacking our election ad nauseam, I have one question: Where is the evidence that even one vote was altered?
Robert W. Greene,
Macon
