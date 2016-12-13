This is Viewpoints for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016

The loss of Cubbedge Snow Jr.
On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I wish to extend condolences to the family, colleagues and many friends of Cubbedge Snow Jr. of Macon, who served as president of the State Bar in 1974-75, on his recent passing.
Snow was admitted to the State Bar in 1952, having graduated from Walter F. George Law School at Mercer University. During his exemplary career of more than half a century, he had the privilege of practicing alongside his father and, later, his son, in the law firm of Martin, Snow, Grant & Napier. A member of the American College of Trial Lawyers, he earned a stellar reputation as a defense attorney and was a leader in the Georgia Defense Lawyers Association.
During the effort to establish the unified State Bar of Georgia in the early 1960s, Snow was an effective voice in support of stronger regulation and discipline within the legal profession. In addition to serving as the 12th president of the unified Bar, Snow served the legal profession at the local level as president of the Macon Bar Association in 1967 and at the national level as a member of the American Bar Association’s Board of Governors and House of Delegates for two decades.
He was especially committed to the principle of justice for all and was honored in 1988 by the State Bar of Georgia Access to Justice Committee with the Sol Clark Award, among other honors, for his work with the Georgia Legal Services Program, which provides civil representation to those who cannot afford to hire a lawyer.
A past president of the Georgia Bar Foundation, Snow helped establish Georgia’s Interest on Lawyer Trust Accounts program, which provides funding to support legal services for the poor, to improve the administration of justice, promote professionalism in law practice, to aid children involved in the justice system and advance the legal system through historical study. Because of his continued commitment to the IOLTA program, he was honored with the James M. Collier Award, the foundation’s highest honor.
He also served his country as a legal officer in the Air Force and retired in 1989 as a colonel in the Air Force Reserve. An Eagle Scout himself, he served the Boy Scouts of America as president of the Central Georgia Council, in addition to serving his church and home community in numerous capacities.
The legal profession and the courts of this state now operate at a higher standard than ever before, thanks to the efforts of great Bar leaders like Cubbedge Snow Jr. His colleagues in the Georgia legal community appreciate his leadership, his accomplishments and his contributions toward strengthening the foundations of our justice system, which protects the rights and liberties of all Americans.
We send our thoughts and prayers to the members of the Snow family and his law firm. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Patrick T. O’Connor
President, State Bar of Georgia
Blessings
When I saw the story about the nut with the gun in the pizza restaurant in Washington, D.C., after I learned that no one had been hurt, my first thought was, “Thank God, he wasn’t from Georgia.”
Charles J. Pecor
Macon
Saved
Your letter writer from Idaho got it all wrong about the Electoral College. This year, it worked exactly as it is designed to. It kept the left-wing wackos in California from electing Hillary Clinton, since her popular vote majority in that state would have been enough to elect her nationally.
He did, however, get the description right. She would have been the most unqualified, unpopular and unfit candidate ever to be elected president. Long live the Electoral College. It saved us again.
Jerry Norris,
Warner Robins
Memories of Capricorn
Back in the early ‘70s the Allman Brothers Band had just gotten back from a tour out west from which they must have brought 30 cases or more of Coors beer in that old ABB box truck. Tuffy Phillips and myself unloaded all those cases of beer in the studio there on what was then Broadway. At that time you could not purchase Coors beer east of the Mississippi River. There was a guy in the studio that day who was doing some painting and when he saw that beer he asked us if he could have some. Asking us where it came from, Tuffy told him that it was bought in Colorado. He told us that he had not seen any of that brand since World War II. Glad to see the restoration of the old Capricorn studio. And the road goes on forever.
George Scoville,
Macon
A few conditions
Jon long is correct. Many voters actuated by their anger and frustration with our dysfunctional government voted for Donald Trump. I don’t believe Trump is the most unpopular individual elected to be president. On many occasions an individual who did not receive a majority of the popular vote became president. I don’t believe Trump is unqualified to be president. He is not the only individual who has been elected president who had not been previously elected to office. I don’t believe Trump is unfit to be president. He has not been convicted of any crime. He seems to be in good health and appears to be competent.
My problem with the last election is voters reelected 90 percent of the culprits who got us in this mess. The debt is $20 trillion. About 8 percent of tax revenue is required just to pay the interest on the debt. Mandatory spending, Social Security, Medicare and debt maintenance, consumes about 50 percent of the budget. That leaves less than 50 percent for discretionary spending, defense, education and welfare.
Trump has to submit a budget for 2018. He is proposing massive tax cuts and increased spending for defense and infrastructure. If Congress agrees, the debt could be over $25 trillion by 2020. Interest on the debt could be about 10 percent of tax revenues. This means mandatory spending could approach 60 percent of tax revenues.
In four years we get to vote again. My vote will depend on a few items: The convoluted tax code has been replaced. Congress has passed a balanced budget for 2020. Congress is paying down the debt. The size of the government has been reduced. Unnecessary government departments, like education, have been eliminated and their function turned over to the states. If this does not happen, I will not vote to reelect any incumbents.
Jim Costello,
Perry
