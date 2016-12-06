This is Viewpoints for Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016

Great job
I just wanted to let you know how much I appreciate the very pleasant lady who delivers the newspaper. I’m an early riser (5:30 a.m.) and after getting my coffee, I’m ready to get the news. I can set my clock by Tracy (sorry, I didn’t get her last name). She’s at my door by 6 a.m. with The Telegraph, regardless of the weather. Having previously worked as a customer service supervisor, I know people can be quick to criticize or complain, but I learned that it’s important to let people (and their employers know when someone does a good job). Tracy does a great job.
Marinell Moore,
Macon
Arrest and prosecute
Anyone proving a sanctuary for those violating federal immigration laws, or any law for that matter, are aiding and abetting and are subject to arrest and prosecution. President elect Donald Trump should avoid the smorgasbord of problems withholding funds would create; instead, arrest and prosecute those operating the sanctuaries; make the bond astronomical and then watch city councils debate whether or not to bail out their mayors and pony up the money for their indefensible defense.
Travis L. Middleton,
Peach County
Present danger?
On Dec. 19 electors will make the final determination as to who will lead this nation for the next four years. The Electoral College was a compromise designed by the framers of the Constitution to protect a number of interests. A major concern was allowing an often ill-informed citizenry to directly elect their national leaders and, hence, they created a buffer between the people and the presidency. James Madison argued against “the mischiefs of faction” in a direct electoral system. A faction, according to Madison, was “a number of citizens whether amounting to a majority or minority of the whole, who are united and actuated by some common impulse of passion, or of interest, adverse to the rights of other citizens.”
On Nov. 8, ironically, just such a minority of citizens, actuated by their anger and frustration with a dysfunctional government, used the Electoral College to elect, arguably, the most unpopular, unqualified and unfit candidate in history as president.I call upon all electors to cast their vote for anyone other than an individual who presents a clear and present danger to the future of this country and the world.
Jon Lang
Meridian, Idaho
Comments