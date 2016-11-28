This is Viewpoints for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016

Disturbing
President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for education secretary is Betsy DeVos. She said “I am most focused on education choice. What we are trying to do is tear down the mindset that assigns students to a school based solely on the zip code of their family’s home. We advocate instead for as much freedom as possible.”
Within hours of the DeVos pick, the president of the American Federation of Teachers Union, Randi Weingarten said of DeVos, “Every American should be concerned that she would impose her reckless and extreme ideology on the nation.”
Imagine that. Advocating for as much freedom as possible is considered by teachers unions to be a reckless and extreme ideology. (I would like to point out that I am not talking about the teachers, but the unions.) What is shameful is that many elected Democrats side with the unions and union money over freedom of choice, thereby denying any opportunity for the children who are stuck in failing schools the option to transfer to a different school they believe would offer a better educational opportunity.
Many of the failing schools are in the poorer inner cities, the very places where a good education is needed the most. I do not know which is the most disturbing, the teachers unions who want to block the freedom of choice or those Democrats who support that position.
Skip Johnson,
Macon
Random thoughts
Because there are many things on my mind, you could probably call this scattershots on things read, random thoughts etc.
Do people like Leonard Pitts realize that one of the reasons the Democrats lost was because they nominated a terrible candidate? One with more baggage than a luggage carousel and one who was going to continue the very policies of President Obama?
Rather than complain about how “divided” America is and how “hatred won,” shouldn’t they be asking what they did wrong to lose to a reality star and WWE Hall of Famer?
If Lebron James is offended by the word “posse” as Phil Jackson used it, how would he feel about the rap song “Posse on Broadway” by Sir Mix-A-Lot?
Larry Knight of South Carolina accomplished a remarkable feat in his recent letter. He insulted conservative Christian as well as Muslims by painting them all as radicals.
Take the “fat” and “happy” out of Frank Gadbois’ letter on gun control (Fat, dumb, and happy) and you’ll find my opinion of his latest anti-gun diatribe.
Saw a letter and article recently about distracted drivers. I’m still waiting for someone to explain how you can expect people who don’t have the intelligence to stop at a stop sign, use a turn signal when turning or changing lanes, and obey other basic driving laws to realize texting while driving is wrong.
Read where the Macon Mayhem have been playing well. I wonder if fans still have the obnoxious, ignorant habit of banging on the glass at home games? I don’t hear it when watching the NHL.
Dave Whitaker,
Danville
Trump tenure as pledged
Shortly after the 2016 presidential results were in, a question was asked, “Do we have another Andrew Jackson on our hands?” My response is “no” in-fact, we have a “Tia Pan” instead. For those unfamiliar with the term Tia Pan it was an expression or slang used by the Chinese for European tycoons or big shots. The title fits quite well given the current condition of our ship-of-state. The United State has not only lost honor in the face of our enemies and as well its citizens. The only way to correct this oversite is for President-elect Trump to turn this ship around away from treacherous waters to open sea. With standing orders full-speed-ahead and announce to all those who oppose please abandon ship, no man-over-board will be called.
My special thanks goes out to past administrations for destroying the integrity of the White House and laying the path for a leader, Donald J. Trump.
Daniel E. Lee,
Macon
Savior?
In his letter published on Nov. 23, Frank Gadbois states that Donald Trump will not be the “savior” that blue collar workers of America expect him to be. He states, in an apparent attempt to support his assertion, that Trump will cause the national debt to increase by several trillion dollars in a short period of time. It’s curious that he would make this allegation against Trump. Where has he been for the past eight years. Doesn’t he know that under the Obama regime our national debt has doubled from $10 trillion to $20 trillion dollars?
Jerry Norris,
Warner Robins
Sports and politics
There has been talk about Hillary Clinton winning the popular vote and still losing, and therefore, the election being unfair. As has been noted, if the president was elected by the national popular vote, the candidates would campaign differently. If the president was elected by the popular vote, Trump still might have won. Who knows. I’m 20 years old, so wasn’t around for the 1960 World Series between the New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates, but I remember Thomas Sowell writing about it a while back. The Yankees outscored the Pirates 55-27 but still lost the World Series in the seventh game. Was it unfair? No, that is the way the series works. You just have to win four games, no matter the run total.
This week, I went to a high school basketball game. We had a sizable lead the entire game, but the other team crept up in the fourth quarter and made a free throw with one second left to win the game. So the other team only led for one second but still won. Was it fair? Yep. I reckon their weren’t any liberals there, because I didn’t see any protests after the game.
John Daugherty,
Gray
DST year ‘round
In a recent Sunday Viewpoints, Jerry Norris writes that it is time to end the silly practice of the nuisance he refers to as Daylight Savings Time. Actually, I sort of agree with Norris. I’m all for ending the practice of changing between Daylight Savings and Standard time.
But my vote would be to change permanently to Daylight Savings Time. You see, I’m still working so the added hour of sunshine affords me the opportunity to get in a full day’s work, plus an evening bike ride, a round of golf or even the dreaded weekly task of lawn mowing. To me, the silliness is changing back to standard time in the fall. So if anything, I’ll be writing my local elected official to make Daylight Savings Time, a year round concept.
Jim Lay,
Perry
Comments