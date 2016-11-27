This is Viewpoints for Monday, Nov. 28, 2016

Safety pins
Granted, the accusation is understandable that displaying a safety pin can be a shallow affectation for us white folks to feel like we’re doing something of value and then do nothing else.
I’m willing to risk that scorn from some if my pin identifies me as a “safe person” and ally — or even just as one less hater to fear. Because if I were a member of any group currently living a nightmare of terror, I would hope to see around me everywhere a sea of safety pins. Meanwhile, there’s also plenty of work to be done.
Claudia Kirkwood,
Macon
Ironies abound
In the static that has filled the air since the election, ironies abound. Is it not ironic that those who wept and wailed and gnashed their teeth, and, yes, even whined for eight years about President Obama are now criticizing those from the other side for complaining about the Donald?
Why, they even wanted to say President Obama is not an American citizen. They had nothing but negative comments about him. If he had discovered a cure for cancer they would have criticized him for putting oncologists out of work. And they call the critics of the Donald wusses? Well, I guess after eight years of wussing they should know.
Is it not ironic that those who promised Second Amendment solutions and armed rebellion should Hillary be elected be shocked that there are protests at the outcome of the election of the Donald?
For me, the greatest personal irony was that I said to a friend early in the process that if I had the time I would write an alternative history novel in which Trump won the election and call it (with apologies to Philip K. Dick) “The Man In The High Tower.” Now I can just watch it happen as Alice in Wonderland meets Dante’s “Inferno.”
You can’t make this stuff up. (My friend said at the time that if the Donald were elected he would hold me personally responsible for even mentioning the possibility. I hope he didn’t mean that.)
Charles J. Pecor, Macon
Get the heart
There is the true story about a bald eagle that was seen making a dive down from a high ridge. When the Eagle came up high with its prey, it suddenly plunged straight down to earth. The person watching this sight, searched and found the eagle on the ground dead. When he lifted the bird, he realized what happened. The eagle had gone down after a weasel. The weasel had somehow turned around and pulled out the bird’s heart. When you get to the heart of anything, you get to its life.
The weasel is carnivorous, flesh-eating animal. It feeds on small animals and birds. When it attacked the eagle in flight, it knew how to get to its heart. An animal knows where to strike its prey. The enemy of America knows where the heart is in our nation. For there is no stronger truth and wisdom to be found anywhere but in the Bible and our Christian heritage. And the heart of America has been torn at and tampered with for decades.
Unlike the eagle, America isn’t dead yet, but it has had many heart attacks. There is hope in a resuscitation. But we need some men and women to spend much time in prayer. What we need are people like Elijah, who prayed earnestly until an answer came, until God sends a revival to the church. To pray earnestly, is to pray as if our lives depended on it. And, America’s life depends on the prayers of God’s people.
Dwight Poole,
Hawkinsville
Not a peaceful journey
Didn’t President Obama received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009? Well it certainly was more peaceful in the United States before 2009 than during his entire presidency. I also cannot confirm that other countries became more peaceful during his eight year presidency. However, the norm now, in order to keep from hurting feelings of anyone who chooses to compete, is to give the same prizes to the winners as the losers. I wonder if we will go easy on Obama’s presidential legacy to keep from hurting his feelings.
Faye W. Tanner,
Macon
Senseless tragedies
In Tuesday’s paper there was an article about the slain Peach County deputies who lost there lives through a senseless act of violence as these brave men only sought to make their community a safer place to live. The concerned citizen Joel Yarborough was quoted, “this madness has to stop. Somethings going to have to happen. We need to let law enforcement officers know we’ve got their backs.”
I would respectfully submit that we need to write our representatives in the state and federal government and ask them to pass reasonable gun control laws. Not laws to count every Tom, Dick and Harry who might have a gun, but laws to make sure Tom, Dick and Harry know where, when and how to properly use a gun. The man who killed Sgt. Sondren and Deputy Smallwood did not deserve to have the privilege of owning and operating a firearm.
If there were reasonable gun control laws, we would be making an attempt to “have the backs of our officers” who work so hard for us. Without reasonable gun control, we can look forward to more senseless tragedies.
Walter Schnedeker,
Warner Robins
‘Magic Carpet Ride’
I love Macon’s downtown, its beauty and its vitality. I love its history as well as its sights and smells. I remember when suburban malls opened and traffic in downtown dwindled to a trickle. I witnessed its apparent demise and saw its beauty fade when its life blood no longer flowed. But in less than a decade I have seen neglect and despair chased away through the tireless efforts of city planners and the faith and investment of entrepreneurs who have made downtown the shining gem it has become.
It is, however, once again facing dangers that can send its vibrancy fleeing to the suburbs. “accessibility” and “mobility.” Traffic, congestion and parking in the city center has become a demon. There is no choice but to enact regulation and enforcement, but in doing so will patrons and visitors flee?
Cities large and small offer compact, eco-friendly, electric shuttles in their revitalized downtowns to provide rides from parking into their city center for residents, workers, patrons and visitors. Safe, efficient, fun to ride and quiet, having unrestricted views making them great for tours and they cost little to purchase and operate. Macon cannot take a chance of damaging its downtown viability, it needs a “Magic Carpet Ride.”
Gene Watson, Macon
Comments