This is Viewpoints for Monday, Oct. 17, 2016

Voter ID
U.S. ballots are now “printed” in 58 languages. If 10 percent of voters living in a county are not proficient in English, materials will be printed in the language they are proficient in. I would think people born in U.S.A. and educated in our schools should speak English. Those not born here but naturalized citizens are required to read, write and speak English to become citizens. If these citizens do not feel comfortable voting in English, they can get an absentee ballot and spend all the time or get as much help as they need to vote. We are not encouraging or helping new citizens become proficient in English and assimilating into the nation. We say we are a nation of immigrants, but in the past they learned English because they had to as everything was only in English. Now people don’t have to learn English unless they would like a good job.
And I still say there are no elderly, poor or minorities without photo ID. If you get food stamps, heating assistance, Section 8 housing or medical services, a picture ID is required. And there is fraud in elections. In Florida in 2000, thousands voted in Florida and another state because they live part-time in two states. College students use licenses to vote in home states and college ID to vote where they attend school. This is why Wisconsin didn’t want college ID to be acceptable for voting.
And non-citizens do vote. The mall shooter in Washington, an illegal, was a registered voter and had voted in May. In Florida, the jurors are selected from voter registration lists. A person can’t be questioned about legal status when registering to vote but that is not the case with jurors. Many — the newspaper said thousands — are stricken from juries because they are not citizens. So the Florida election could be decided by voters who should not even be voting. And probably other states as well.
We need voter ID and proof of citizenship to register and vote in this country. Voting is a right but with rights come responsibilities. Even Jimmy Carter said we need a national voter ID card. That would stop people from voting twice for the president, which thousands do now. One citizen, one vote.
Vivian Whelan, Macon
In Florida, as well as in Georgia, proof of citizenship is required in order to register to vote. Citizenship can be proven with a Florida or Georgia drivers license or ID card. In order to obtain either, the applicant has to provide one of the following:
▪ certified United States birth certificate, including territories and District of Columbia;
▪ valid United States Passport or passport card;
▪ Consular Report of Birth Abroad;
▪ Certificate of Naturalization, Form N-550 or Form N-570;
▪ Certificate of Citizenship, Form N-560 or Form N-561.
Editors
Upside down?
Our country is completely upside down. President Obama has already given us $9 trillion more debt, lowered our standing as a world leader, weakened our military, lost more jobs to other countries, destroyed our health care with his signature Obamacare program, made the U.S. more divisive, and has made more poor decisions than any president in history. He still thinks global warming is a bigger crisis than our staggering debt, Russia, ISIS, Iran, North Korea, etc. To call him the biggest idiot ever would be insulting to other idiots. Yet he still swaggers like a peacock.
So, we are now faced with probably the most critical decision of our lives. Do we elect Hillary Clinton and see the U.S. finish imploding? As you know, all civilizations fail, but will you stand by, do nothing and just watch? It’s guaranteed Clinton will add more to the debt so we will continue to need to borrow 46 cents (or more) of every $1 we spend as Speaker of the House Paul Ryan stated.
She will appoint more Supreme Court justices to ensure the Constitution is shredded. I know many liberals who appreciate their Second Amendment rights but will still vote for Clinton. Please remember what Clinton said during the Benghazi testimony about the deatrhs of four Americans: “At this point, what difference does it make.” I hate this, but I believe I will vote for the boastful, lying Trump over the criminally stupid and physically weak Clinton.
Mike Smith,
Warner Robins
Orange clown
Come November, what do you think will happen? Or are you so busy fondling your guns, thumping your Bibles and waving your little flags that you can’t think? With Iraq and Donald Rumsfeld and Dick Cheney still in memory, can you actually picture putting another incompetent murderous circus in the White House? What do your talk-radio and Fox idols tell you to think?
It doesn’t matter. History recorded your last fellow’s festering legacy … and on the bright side, the failed bigotry that twice put an African American in the Oval Office. It will put a woman there soon. History will then move on and wait for you to make sense again.
Don’t blame the Orange Clown … this was all you.
Merle Borg
San Diego, California
Who is hurt by a SPLOST?
This November Macon-Bibb voters will be voting on another SPLOST. Before checking yes, we should ask, where was the last one used and did it benefit us or others. We are told by the politicians, visitors will pay much of this tax for our benefit. But many come just to get bulk items like food or medical services and avoid the tax. On the other side of the coin, if another area declares an evacuation, why should outsiders pay this tax and be taken advantage of? The hotel taxes then also becomes a problem.
We should also ask to what extent do the related projects improve the county while satisfying the residents instead of the outsiders. Should we build a couple of mega parks or more small community parks? Before voting for the next SPLOST, look out the front door where you will likely see poorly maintained streets and lighting, many home sale signs and high crime neighborhoods. It seems to me the outsiders got the benefits while we got the bill.
Fred Gunter, Macon
