This is Viewpoints for Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016

Michelle’s words
In Sunday’s debate Hillary Clinton commented on her friend Michelle Obama. I wish Trump had responded with these words, she spoke before her husband was elected president, and what I remember most about Ms Obama is her saying she had “never before been proud of our Country.”
Roy Curl,
Warner Robins
The only one
It hit me like a bolt of lighting. When I read Hillary and her tribe’s comments about Trump’s “Locker Room Language.” Likewise, I was shocked to see the Republicans who were astounded at Trump’s language and moved away so they might not be contaminated. You see, I didn’t realize Trump was the first and only man in the world to use such language. At least that’s what all of these folks want you to believe. Certainly no one should ever vote for Trump if this is true.
Trump also said women were easy marks for a sexual encounter when they meet stars, rich men and men with powerful influence, etc. Certainly Hillary and her tribe have never seen a young female Intern yield her honor in the Oval Office of the president of the United States. I fail to see how Hillary, her tribe and some Republicans would be shocked when 95 percent of the men of the world had used similar language at some time in their lives. I’m truly shocked that Hillary and these Republicans believe all of the people in America are so stupid that they would believe Trump was the only one to ever use this kind of language.
Bob Blackshear,
Warner Robins
Overlooking faults
Ok, so Donald Trump got caught on an hot-microphone saying some very discussing things that the media felt it had to air to destroy him and his family. We need to remember Trump and ex-president Bill Clinton were big buddies at one time and were hanging out together, hopefully their conversations weren’t recorded. We don’t need to rehash Bill’s improprieties, they are well known. Keep in mind, though, if Hillary is elected president Bill will be back in the White House in some capacity.
And as far as foul language goes, it’s a known fact that Hillary is famous for using the F-Bomb with her security people and staff when she was First Lady. Sadly, we have two people running for the presidency of this great country whose morals have a lot to be desired. And speaking of morals, I don’t think there are many reading this opinion page who are without sin and never said things we regretted and never had some impure thoughts in your daily lives (look in the mirror), if you are, please meet me on the steps of Warner Robins City Hall at noon, the second Tuesday of next week, and I will buy you lunch at Mac-D’s.
Trump and Hillary are pushing enough garbage at each other to fill the landfill. The American people need to get past the smell and start looking at the real issues and the long term ramifications of this election. Hillary Clinton is guaranteed to be more of the same and Donald Trump “may” be the change the country needs and is looking for. So you do have a choice and sitting this one out, is unacceptable.
Glenn S. Gibble, Bonaire
Johnson’s issues
Some young voters and others disgusted with the other presidential candidates appear to be planning to vote for Gary Johnson. Most are doing so without knowledge of his stance on major issues. One of his kookiest positions is on climate change. Johnson believes that it is happening and is man-made but that humans can do nothing to slow it down or reverse it. His answer is that we need to plan to settle on another planet. He advocates repealing laws against marijuana use. He wants to eliminate federal college loans and take young people under 26 off their parents’ health insurance.
He would replace the federal income tax with a consumption tax which would shift the tax burden from the top 20 percent to the middle class and the poor. He wants to end Obamacare and cut Medicare and Medicaid by 40 percent. He would eliminate the Federal Reserve and forbid the federal government from running deficits which would eliminate the Fed’s power to moderate recessions. He is woefully ignorant on foreign policy. In an interview he could not name one foreign leader. If you want a president with those views, go ahead and vote for him.
John Ricks, Cochran
Not on my dime
The newly released “Transgender Service in the U.S. Military” handbook has started to be circulated. This publication makes the claim that “Gender dysphoria is a medical diagnosis” which requires “medically necessary” treatment, including surgery. I know that when I reported for my first induction physical and my pre-commissioning physical, there were to be absolutely no maladies which would hamper military service. Even dental and optical care were to be completed before I was found to be “acceptable” when I first went in. There was no exception for any category of “we know this is wrong with you, but join up and we’ll fix you on our dime.”
Now this administration has seen fit to open its arms and checkbook to anyone with this particular “diagnosis.” The loss of service members during treatment and surgery recovery time is not conducive to military readiness. The statement “barriers unrelated to a person’s qualification” is disingenuous, as the very definition of this “diagnosis” says that medical intervention is “necessary” in order for the recruit to “feel” as though they qualify to function as efficient members of the military service.
The fact that they do not consider themselves physically suitable to serve as they are belies the “unrelated barriers” statement, because they “face challenges centered on their own personal situation.” That means they are, by their own admission, unqualified in their birth configuration to walk through the door. The Department of Defense used to use the term “Selective Service” for a reason, because the military could afford to be selective and they still can.
Among other selection categories, there was 1A, “Available for military service” and there was 4F “Rejected for military service; physical, mental, or moral reasons.” Those categories can still be used, and there are many young Americans willing to join. A lack of volunteers is not an excuse to mandate this policy.
Government workers are warned in other required annual training that “tolerance is approval,” and anyone who is tolerant of this policy by government definition grants their tacit approval. The fact that this administration has mandated a program whereby candidates, who are by their own definition and admission, medically — or mentally — unfit in their current status to serve in the U.S military, and yet welcomed with open arms and open checkbook for “repair” procedures, indicates that it really is time for a change in the administration. Just like me having to get my teeth fixed before induction day, their “gender correction” should be on their own dime.
Dan Topolewski, Kathleen
