This is Viewpoints for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016

Description accurate
I read with amusement a letter in Sunday’s Telegraph (9/25) that was attempting to run down Trump. Instead, it gave a very accurate description of Hillary. Description of the candidate included; unfit for the office, make America less safe, lacking in character and values, would be the most reckless president in American history and would put our country’s national security at risk. I am a female college graduate, and I am voting for Trump.
Lenore Duncan, Kathleen
More important issues
Having heard enough of the election rhetoric by the candidates and having made up my mind, I decided to check out the old PC rather than watch the debate. A long-winded fellow was talking about the American dollar and its place as the base currency since 1946 for the entire world. His extended explanations focused on the intricacies of the process and how other nations were losing faith in America’s ability to maintain the dollar as the world’s base currency.
His explanation was interesting but far beyond my knowledge of national and international finance. What did catch my attention was when he said that 57 nations, including many former friends of ours such as England and France were among countries looking for a replacement currency for the dollar. His suggestion was that either the Russian ruble or the Chinese yuan would be selected. Friends, I am suggesting that there are a lot more important subjects in this election than has thus far been addressed.
Gilbert R. Switzer,
Warner Robins
Open ears?
Recently, columnist Leonard Pitts wrote a column in which he condescendingly tells “non-blacks” how to talk to blacks. He does this because he thinks the rest of society should pander to blacks. In his column he gave us eight lessons to that end. Let me help out Pitts and give him some lessons so white society will more readily listen to blacks.
1. The fact that six generations ago his ancestors were slaves does not make him a victim. It means that, in 2016, he is not living in some hellhole country in Africa. It also means that, being here in America, he has more opportunities than he would have if born in any other country in the world. If he doesn’t believe that, he should go to any Third World country and see for himself. Living in America is something that should be appreciated by everyone and not taken for granted.
2. White privilege is a fallacy created by blacks, Democrats and academia to make whites feel guilty. Simply put, white privilege does not exist. White privilege does provide an excuse for blacks who don’t succeed. With the exception of a few elite white liberals such as the Kennedys and Rockefellers, just about every successful person, white or black, is successful due to hard work and perseverance.
3. To get respect you must earn respect and you do that by showing respect. Observe older blacks who learned that lesson and have earned respect. The younger generation, not so much.
4. Getting educated is not “acting white.” It is a requirement for being successful. Past generations of blacks knew the value of education, yet younger generations seem to think society owes them something whether educated or not.
If African-Americans want society to listen to them, they must do some listening themselves. Learn some of the lessons above and white American will listen with open ears.
Sloan Oliver, Juliette
Sport for seniors
Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in America, especially for senior citizens. The proportion of residents of Macon-Bibb County older than 65 has increased from 12.7 percent in April 2010 to 14.4 percent in July 2015. Yet according to the USAPA, the national governing body for pickleball, the nearest location officially offering the sport is in Griffin, about an hour away from Macon. Macon needs to provide the opportunity for citizens to play pickleball here without having to drive such a distance.
A combination of tennis, badminton and table tennis, pickleball is both a great activity for seniors to stay active and an excellent opportunity to unite all ages with a common interest. The pickleball court is similar to a tennis court, but is smaller and has a shorter net. By drawing new lines and tightening the net strap to lower it, those interested can start playing on the 40 tennis courts at Tattnall Square Park and John Drew Smith Tennis Center. The scoring system is simple. Each game is played to 11 points, and some veteran players say a newbie can get started with only about 15 minutes of instructions.
There are a couple of additional rules that make pickleball an easier game to play than tennis, but they are not complicated. They make the game more about skill and control than sheer athleticism.
With a piece of chalk and a measuring tape, one of the lesser-used tennis courts can be used for pickleball. Equipment is inexpensive, too. According to Pickleball Central, a complete set of two paddles and four balls can cost less than $20. Macon needs pickleball, and though the movement may start small, as it continues to grow its influence will grow.
Over time, when more citizens begin to play and require more facilities, the city can begin researching permanent options for playing. Portable nets are not expensive, and courts can be used for both tennis and pickleball if the appropriate lines are painted. No facilities will be lost, while the city only gains new opportunities for recreation. Perhaps, even later in time, dedicated pickleball courts could be constructed in a park with ample space. Some of the smaller, 36-foot youth tennis courts at Tattnall could even be converted into pickleball. These courts are used only by after school programs for a very short time, so they would be the perfect location for permanent pickleball facilities without having to pave new courts.
For now, however, Maconites should begin looking into pickleball and using the tennis facilities already present to take part in this exciting sports movement. Pickleball has the ability to not only help residents stay healthy and in shape but also to unite the community in an activity everyone can enjoy, regardless of age, economic status or athleticism.
Zach Zeisler, Macon
