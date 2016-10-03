This is Viewpoints for Tuesday, October 4, 2016

Protecting our parks
Since the so called “tree climbing” ordinance has been adopted, I have had a number of people ask me “just what is prohibited in our parks?” I’ll take a stab at it.
The new ordinance addresses much more than just climbing trees. It is prohibited to climb on trees, fences, statues, art work or fountains not specifically designated for that activity. You are prohibited from entering or leaving parks except through established entrances or exits. You cannot try to slip in without paying an entrance fee if one is due. You can’t change clothes except in areas designated for that purpose. You are not allowed to disregard posted rules of conduct or disregard the orders of law enforcement personnel. You cannot post signs in the parks without the permission of the director of Parks & Beautification and the director of Recreation.
You cannot organize or participate in activities that damage the lawns, walls or roads except in places designated for such activities. You cannot drive stakes or poles into the ground without permission. You cannot erect inflatable amusements or any amusement that requires an independent power source without permission. No person shall park any vehicle on or in such a manner as to block any ramp, landing or dock area or the approaches thereto located on the Ocmulgee River within Macon-Bibb County.
It shall be unlawful for any person to violate a posted rule of conduct upon any Macon-Bibb County property, common or reserve. Any person refusing to leave such property because of a violation of a posted rule of conduct when requested by a proper authority will be considered a trespasser. The term “proper authority” as used in this section is defined to include the mayor, manager, a law enforcement officer, or any other Macon-Bibb County employee who has supervisory control over the property involved.
It shall be unlawful for any person to in any way molest, injure or damage any property in or any other thing belonging to Macon-Bibb County or to cut, carve, injure or damage property of any religious or charitable society or association or any improvement made by any person for the ornament of the streets or other places.
A person commits the offense of loitering or prowling when one is in a place at a time or in a manner not usual for law-abiding individuals under circumstances that warrant a justifiable and reasonable alarm or immediate concern for the safety of persons or property in the vicinity. It shall be unlawful for any person to discharge any BB or pellet pistol or rifle from or into any public property including but not limited to public parks, streets or alleys. Also, it shall be unlawful for any person to discharge a BB or pellet pistol or rifle from or into the property of another person without the expressed permission of such property owner.
It shall be unlawful for any person to paint, mark, print or in any manner deface or paste advertising matter of any kind on any of the sidewalks within Macon-Bibb County. In order to regulate the driving and parking of motor vehicles in public parks in Macon-Bibb County, it is hereby provided that it shall be unlawful for any person to drive or park any motor vehicle of any kind at any time in any public park in Macon-Bibb County except upon any streets, roadways and parking areas as may be constructed therein for the driving and parking of motor vehicles.
A person driving or parking a motor vehicle in a public park as part of or in connection with an officially sanctioned festival or special event or after having obtained from the government department or agency operating the public park written permission prominently displayed on the vehicle shall not be a violation of this section. A person convicted of an offense of this section shall be punished by a fine of no less than $210.
While it is true that I spend most of my “park time” at Amerson Water Park, these rules apply to all of Macon’s many parks, including Central City Park, Tobesofkee, the entire Riverwalk/Amerson area and Tattnall Square Park. These are wonderful places where the citizens of our area can get together for a good time. And, if you really look at the rules, they are designed to protect the parks and to keep you safe.
J. Robert (Bobby)
Faulkner,
Macon
Worthy?
Are either of the candidates to be our President worthy? Not even close.
Carolyn Effie, Macon
Not a nation of immigrants
I frequently hear that America was settled by immigrants. This is not true in all cases. There might have been some in the mix, but by far the majority of those who came here when the country was young came to make money from the plentiful resources at hand. They did not depend on government handouts, nor did they feed at the taxpayers’ trough.
We have millions of illegal migrants living in America now. Why are they here? They are here because there were too many wanting to come legally so they had to come illegally. No matter what the bleeding-heart liberals say, these illegals are not good for this country. I hear they are here to do work that some element of our population won’t do. That problem could be solved by discontinuing that freeloading element’s food cards and welfare checks. They don’t have to like the work, they just have to do it.
Walter Huckeba,
Perry
Suicides
Given the alarming and rising rate of suicides in our country and around the world, your editorial cartoon of Sept. 27 was not only in poor taste but trivializes an epidemic. While decorum has seemingly left our public discussions, I expect better from The Telegraph.
Jeff Battcher, Macon
Lower the rate
Hillary Clinton mentioned in the debate that the wealthy need to pay their fair share of taxes. When you look at how much of the tax burden they bear relative to their income (in 2014 wealthy taxpayers earned 28 percent of total adjusted gross income but paid 55 percent of the entire income tax burden), you can only infer that Hillary wants to lower the tax rate on the wealthy. I reckon she’s finally coming around.
John Daugherty, Gray
