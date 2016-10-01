This is Viewpoints for Sunday, October 2, 2016

Union trustee response
I write in response to the Sept. 24 editorial “Jugglers playing with fire when it comes to Robins.” Nobody in Warner Robins cares more about the future of the base than the civilian employees who have devoted their lives and careers to working there, to supporting our warfighters, to acquiring and maintaining the special skills necessary to keep up with our military’s needs for high quality maintenance and repair of the aircraft fleet. Nobody else comes close. Not the editorial board of The Telegraph, not the Warner Robins Chamber of Commerce, not the 21st Century Partnership and not the people accused of mismanaging the organization that represents Robins’ employees, the American Federation of Government Employees’ (AFGE) Local 987.
The decision to put Local 987 into trusteeship was difficult, as such decisions always are. It represents AFGE’s compliance with its legal obligation to make sure that all union funds are used exclusively to benefit union’s membership, and in a manner that accords with the local’s bylaws and proper accounting procedures. The editorial implies that the trusteeship was motivated by animus toward the recently elected leadership’s “new” rather than “ancient” way of representing members. This is utter nonsense.
The trusteeship of Local 987, a local with a long, proud and successful record of helping both it’s members and Robins thrive through it’s over 40-year history, was undertaken with great sadness and reluctance. Nobody hates internal union malfeasance more than fellow union members. However, union leaders have a sacred trust to use the member’s funds in good faith, and to be completely transparent about expenditures.
The trusteeship hearing fully explored the reasons why the local was placed into trusteeship, and all members had an opportunity to present their evidence. That included the former officers opposed to the trusteeship, several of whom did not even bother to testify and defend their actions. It also included many members who were present and spoke up in support of the trusteeship. It is a process designed exclusively to discover the truth, and reassure dues-paying members that there are several layers of protection and accountability within the organization.
Your suggestion that AFGE would manipulate the audit process is entirely baseless. The entire purpose of the audit is to put things to right. Your claim that AFGE took over the local’s financial resources is terribly misleading: the local’s resources remain, as they always were, the member’s money. Finally, your admonition to members of AFGE Local 987 to drop their membership was irresponsible, unwarranted and precipitous. If the members elect to have leadership that carries out the will of The Telegraph’s editorial board, so be it. But they, not the editorial board, should decide the fate of their own representation.
If the impartial hearing panel finds the allegations against the former local officers to be without merit, they will be restored. If the allegations are proved true, the local will stay in trusteeship so that the problems identified can be corrected. At the end of the trusteeship, new elections will be held and new officers will take the helm. It’s called democracy and accountability. Democracy and accountability, what every union member deserves and what every member of AFGE Local 987 will receive.
Ray Van Schoubroek,
AFGE Local 987 trustee
Voter ID
Isn’t it interesting that the administration and the Democratic Party raise a fuss over the possible influence (hacking/emails) Russia might have on our federal elections, yet they don’t mention what they are doing that is far more significant.
So let’s look at it. In this case, it is their overt effort to destroy federal election integrity. You ask how? By allowing non-citizens to vote. How? By opposing meaningful requirements for voter ID. I don’t believe anyone agrees with the statement: Freedom isn’t free, there is a cost involved.
Voting is a major right and when you destroy the significance of a vote by diluting it you are doing great harm to the country. (Example: Judicial Watch reposted that liberal Al Franken was elected to the Senate in 2008 by non-citizens’ votes. So what? It gave the Democrats the 60 vote super majority they needed to pass Obamacare.)
Voting is an integral part of freedom and the benefit provided by photo or government issue ID is certainly worth the small “cost” or inconvenience involved. Ensuring proof of citizenship, in the election process, is a must if we don’t want to continue on the path to being a third-rate country.
Robert Buck, Macon
Great guide
On Friday, Sept. 9, as I was leaving the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where my husband was a patient, I realized I had gotten turned around and was at a loss as to how to get back to Centerville. While searching for a familiar street, I noticed a well-dressed gentleman about to enter his vehicle. I rolled down the window and asked for directions (although some including my husband never would). This kind gentleman suggested I just follow him and he’d lead me the the interstate. This was a real blessing as I had several commitments in Warner Robins that morning.
I failed to get this man’s name, so I’m hoping this letter will be seen by him and he will realize what his kindness meant to me. I was already overjoyed and pleased with the excellent care my husband was receiving at the hospital. So, you can see I was overwhelmed with my experience in Macon with such compassionate people. Not only did the kind gentlemen make my day, he really saved my day as I got to Centerville safely that morning and on time.
Mollie Austin, Centerville
Not about legacy
President Obama is campaigning for Hillary Clinton and telling people to vote for her so she can ensure his legacy. Sounds as though his ego is so fragile he fears it may be bruised. This election is not about Obama’s legacy. It’s about where this country is going and who can best lead us. Our nation’s future depends on voters taking into consideration each candidate’s qualifications before casting their ballots.
Robert L. Lehane,
Fort Valley
Comments