This is Viewpoints for Friday, September 30, 2016

Not always proud
I am amazed at the knee-jerk reaction of people regarding Colin Kaepernick’s protest of African-Americans being targeted by too many police officers. The fact that he protests during the national anthem does not automatically mean he disrespects the flag (an emotional symbol) or our military personnel. As a veteran of the Civil Rights Movement, going back some 50 years, I see racism is still with us sinful humans, and that African-Americans are still often treated differently and viewed through a prejudicial lens by some whites.
As a retired teacher, I saw many high school students not participate in the morning pledge of allegiance because they did not feel that our country truly provided “liberty and justice for all.” I respected their First Amendment rights. Many of my fellow whites do not understand where Kaepernick and other persons of color are coming from, and many do not care, and do not listen.
We need to get past our selfish self-interest stance and make the effort to really listen to those who are different. I am very grateful to be an American. But not always proud. I am proud of the America in World War II, including my grandfather, father and uncles, which saved the world from Hitler’s Nazis and from Japanese fanatics. But I am not proud of our ancestors who stole land from Native Americans by force and caused “The Trail of Tears.” Nor of our history of slavery. Nor of many foreign policy actions that violated international laws and were of questionable morality, such as how our need for Middle East oil led us to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and propping up despots like the reprehensible Shah of Iran before 1979.
Some patriotic fanatics preach “My country, right or wrong.” I am grateful to be an American, but I put the law of God before my country, which often falls short. Let us pray for our country, for every country, so that protesting our nation’s failings will become unnecessary.
David B. Conner, Macon
Thrilling
Beyond the amusing irony expressed in Dr. Bill Cummings’ dogmatic adherence to his “faith of concern” (otherwise known as a “faith of feelings”), which is parasitic of the doctrinal Christianity that has led to the establishment of hospitals, universities, charities, and the science and technology under which they have flourished, there is a troubling aspect to his animosity toward the dogmatic assertion that God created and Christ redeems.
It is expressed in his “thrill” that Mother Teresa suffered from, in her own words (which he quotes) “nothing but emptiness and darkness” when she looked inward. That her prayers were offered in such “convicting emptiness” that they were like “sharp knives” that “hurt her very soul.”
It seems to me uncharitable to take satisfaction in such suffering, merely because it gratifies one’s anti-theistic bias. What Cummings misses, of course, is the way in which the dogmatic principles of Christian faith informed Mother Teresa’s works, the “faith in shoe leather” that is the “concerned” response to the misery that is part of this fallen world.
Cummings doesn’t provide the context of her remarks, but they are similar in tone to those of another great champion of Christian faith, C. S. Lewis, in his “A Grief Observed,” which invoke the anguish of the Psalmists as well as of our Lord on the cross.
An anguish, the victory over which was achieved at that cross and confirmed by the resurrection of Jesus. And that is truly “thrilling.”
W. Wade Stooksberry II, Macon
Have mercy
In his Sept. 23 column (How are Christians supposed to handle a candidate like Trump), Erick Erickson used 1 Corinthians 5:11-13, Apostle Paul and theologian Matthew Henry to explain why Christians risk their souls by supporting Donald Trump’s campaign.
Most Democrats I’ve encountered have no problem with Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi and Harry Reid being the public face of their party. They admit these faces have occasionally lied. That they support same-sex marriages; laws that force Christians to cater to the perverted needs of gays; and the disciplining of those Christians who refuse. They support abortions on demand and the harvesting of aborted fetuses. And the oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States and its laws so help me God, evidently were made in jest.
In the 2012 presidential elections, Christians overwhelmingly voted to make the Democratic Party the face of their Christianity. Records shows 50 percent of Catholics, 75 percent of Hispanic Catholics, 95 percent of black Protestants (non-Catholic Christians) and 71 percent of Baptist, Methodist, Lutheran and other Protestants voted to keep in office Democrats whose actions and policies either violated or emasculated the laws of God. And Erickson says Christians risk their souls by supporting Donald Trump’s campaign. Lord have mercy.
Travis L. Middleton, Peach County
A waste
I have often wondered why FOX News has continued to allow Bill O’ Reilly and Sean Hannity to continue to have guests on their programs as both gentlemen have a superior knowledge, in most cases, of the subject matter than their guest. Most amazing to me is that, except on one occasion, the guests continue to endure the hosts presentations with limited participation by them. Seems like a waste of money for FOX News.
Gilbert R. Switzer
Warner Robins
Trump’s lies
Monday’s Telegraph had two pages written about Donald Trump’s lies. If they would do the same thing for Hillary Clinton it would take up a full Sunday edition. Be fair and balanced. If Hillary should win, this country will be no more as we know it because she would select liberal judges for the Supreme Court who would make their own laws instead of governing by the Constitution. I certainly hope and pray Trump wins and so does Billy Graham.
A. Turner, Macon
Page 2A in Monday’s paper did have a story about Donald Trump’s lies, the adjoining page, 3A had a story about Trump’s surrogates Omarosa Manigault and YouTube commentators Diamond and Silk at a campaign event for him in Perry.
Editors
