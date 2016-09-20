This is Viewpoints for Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Dark side of civil society
While sipping a cup of java at a local McDonald’s, in came a lady, four young children in tow. It was obvious she was the caretaker. The age of the children ranged from about 6 months to 3 years. At first glance, it appeared to be a typical Nana day care service, but as the morning rocked on it became apparent these kids needed special care. Their behavior was very tense, they displayed restless body movement and noisy, disruptive behavior. Annoyed customers commented that the children should not be in a public eatery and that the woman should remove them from the property.
There was something that was driving me to befriend the lady. The youngest child, whom I will refer to as child A, was 18 months of age and was of mixed race. She had a black father and white mother who were both on drugs and had to surrender baby A to DFCS at 8 months of age. She had one leg broken and the other fractured and was undernourished. Both of her legs were in casts. Baby A was a beautiful girl with olive skin and hair of Mongoloid texture that would blend in with Native American culture.
The caretaker (Nana) after months of loving care and with a proper diet removed the casts. This made the child ready for adoption. A Native American nation in the midwest showed interest in adopting her but declined after the drug history was disclosed. The mother and father not only tortured and destroyed this child’s right to a happy life, but condemned her to a life of struggle. The love in her life comes from a total stranger. She was cast out at the age of 18 months, and she’s only one of many.
Daniel E. Lee, Macon
Manners lacking?
I grew up in military family and had the privilege to travel abroad and many place in the United States. When my father retired, he chose Georgia to settle. I stand when the national anthem is played with my hat off and hand over heart, when the flag is brought into the room one stands. Our national anthem, flag and eagle are what make America great.
Respect for one’s country has been in the news spotlight, sitting or taking a knee when the national anthem is being played before the game starts. When I watch what’s happening in the name of oppression, that word is no excuse for bad manners. Living in the United States we have much freedom of speech. Other countries would not tolerate such behavior and is considered treason and punishable by death or people end up spending the rest of their life doing hard labor.
Professional athletes, both men and women, are way overpaid and have little respect for the game that made them famous. They draw a salary for the job they do. When they arrive at the stadium they should not bring their personal feelings with them to work. How they conduct themselves after the game is their business. They can do their boycotting on their own time. Its time we as a nation boycott all teams who have members who sit or take a knee during the playing of the national anthem.
Rita A. Keller, Macon
Cudgel for sure
In reference to the Sept. 15 editorial “SPLOST votes needlessly complicated,” I have the answer to a question. The reason tax collection projections are off is because the projection calculation was skewed from the start. So, now what? Live with it and cut projects. That’s so simple even a caveman could figure it out.
Now, another reason for less tax money going to our “king’s treasury” is also simple. I ruthlessly shop online, use the Army and Air Force Exchange Service down on the base (I am USAF, retired) and insistently use AFFES’s online system. I get better pricing for everything from wine, furniture and skivvies, and I don’t pay sales tax.
Why do I purposely look to avoid this tax? We have too many taxes. For instance, earlier in the year our governor asked to give teachers a 3 percent pay raise. Great, but now my education property tax is increasing for his edict. And now he wants state law enforcement folks to get a pay raise. Great, again, but something has to give and the long-awaited reduction in our state income tax rate will not come. Remember, this is our chief executive that forced the transportation tax on us about a year ago. Is this gentleman really a Republican?
Did I mention our elected officials want to revive the T-SPLOST and get us to an overwhelming 8 percent sales tax? Sorry, just passing on the news. So much for us keeping our money to build a spaceship that would launch the area’s economy into a stronger financial orbit.
Bobby Komlo, Macon
Boycott
It’s time for all sports enthusiasts to stand up and boycott those well-paid professional NFL athletes (including the NFL commissioner) who disrespect the American flag. Do not attend any games and don’t tune in on your local cable stations to view any NFL games that involve teams that are defying all the sacrifices our military and first responders make every day. Maybe two or three weeks of not attending games or tuning in may send a message from us on how we disagree with their public actions while they are working for their employers.
What they do on their off time is their business to deal with. I don’t think a business of any type would condone this type of behavior from their employees during working hours. It’s time that we set the example and report on those role models in our communities that respect the United States of America. We all should be proud to be an American and continue to work toward an even stronger America.
Hal Floyd, Warner Robins
Not God’s fault
Erick Erickson wrote, “God is in control” in his Sept. 16 column (Have church failures led us to today’s despair?) God gave mankind free will and instructions on how to manage that free will. Not following those instructions created the moral cesspool that’s devouring America and the hatred consuming the world.
Saying God is in control is saying God is responsible for mankind’s failures to follow those instructions and the teachings and examples set by Jesus. Neither the church nor God is responsible for the decisions and choices we make.
Travis L. Middleton, Peach County
Comments