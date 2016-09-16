This is Viewpoints for Saturday, September 17, 2016

Lawsuit
Re: Federal lawsuit alleges Georgia blocked thousands of minorities from voter rolls. Have we lost all common sense? What does a minority information registration form that contains discrepancies mismatching state and federal databases have to do with a white person’s information registration form that contains discrepancies mismatching state and federal databases? What does a mismatch in one have to do with the other regardless of race?
May I suggest that the state of Georgia submit the 34,874 registration applications from 2013 to 2016 with mismatched information be forwarded to the state, federal government, NAACP, the Georgia Coalition for the Peoples’ Agenda and the Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and Project Vote and Common Cause. I am sure all applicants would just love for their information to be made public in court and errors submitted by each. Let a smart attorney reveal just how corrupt and how political parties use people to draw attention to themselves, their hunger for power and a racial society that has become an embarrassment to our Country.
If Georgia has intentionally committed a voter registration injustice, then it should be punished, but not due to race. We have a very simple law for national elections: you must be a U.S. Citizen. With the government allowing perjury on federal and state employment forms; allowing employers to hire illegals, allowing illegals to break all kinds of laws, it doesn’t take an idiot to know anyone can lie on a voter registration form and the government will praise them for doing so especially if they are a possible voter for their party.
We the people cannot be blamed for legal racial injustices in all arenas of society. In my opinion, politicians, special interest groups and the entire government system has succumbed to their own power ignoring and/or using people to promote only their interest and positions.
Faye W. Tanner, Macon
Reasons for segregation
I can understand the way Alice Herndon feels in “All the same” Aug. 19 letter. I grew up in the ‘50s and I also didn’t understand why blacks were treated differently. And I have always desired to understand the reasons for segregation. It took me many years to find the truth.
When I was young, I played with blacks and got along well with all blacks. It was when I grew older I took an interest in history. But, the outright facts about the war of 1861 and the Reconstruction era, are unlikely to be found on library book shelves. And, it is within the 12 years of Reconstruction, 1865 until 1877, where all the answers are found for the reasons for segregation.
Dwight Poole, Hawkinsville
Quack, quack
Matt Dykes hit the nail on the head in his analysis of the “contributions in lieu of prosecutions” scheme being promoted by the DA. After personally witnessing David Cooke and his office in action, I would have gone further in my assessment and asked the smelly question: “Where is the price list published for the offenses that are not prosecuted when a suggested contribution is made?” If it walks like a duck, looks like a duck, and quacks like a duck, common sense tells most people that it’s a duck. Wait a minute, that might not be a duck, could it possibly be the elephant in the room?
John Ricketson, Macon
Voting for a living?
The last three elections have proven one thing, for national offices like the presidency, the huge populations in large urban areas can overcome the rest of the nation and elect a president. However, in statewide elections for Congress and Senate, the states can elect conservative congressional majorities, as they have done the past two elections. For example, in the 2012 election, there were more states electing conservative members of Congress in absolute numbers, than blue states. In effect, the large urban areas in some states are the ones calling the shots for the presidency.
Put another way, there are not enough people working for a living, and too many people voting for a living.
Richard Jones, Warner Robins
Comments