This is Viewpoints for Friday, September 16, 2016

Good, clean fun
In Sunday’s Telegraph, Louis Kitchens stated that the Macon “beer parties downtown” one could “see a bunch of slobbering, staggering drunks on the street.” I don’t believe Kitchens has been to the Macon Beer Fest or Taste of the South events. My wife and I have been to several and we have not seen any of the behavior he talks about. I’m sure the downtown restaurants are not complaining either. Shame on Kitchens for trying to run down a good, clean fun event.
Mark and Lori Berndt, Bonaire
Prostate Cancer Awareness Month
Nearly as many men will die from prostate cancer as women will from breast cancer. Not many people know that fact about the deadliness of the disease known as prostate cancer. That’s why the month of September is designated as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.
The Georgia Prostate Cancer Coalition wants to eliminate deaths due to prostate cancer in our cities and towns throughout our state. The GPCC attends many of the local health fairs in Middle Georgia with the object of spreading the word on this disease. Included in the health fairs are local men who are survivors of prostate cancer. They provide the needed information to men, including needed testing and how to go about having the testing done.
In the month of September, GPCC will be at Ballard-Hudson on Anthony Road on Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and at the Men’s Health Fair at Central Georgia Technical College, Building H, on Eisenhower Parkway, on Sept. 24, from 7 a.m. to noon.
In addition, GPCC takes part in Blue Week observance, Sept. 19-23. The organization provides speakers to the local high school football teams, as well as materials for young men to take home to their fathers, uncles and brothers. This year GPCC will also reach out to Houston County football teams as well.
If you are unable to attend any of the above fairs, you can learn more about the Georgia Prostate Cancer Coalition, as well as facts about this disease, at our website: http://www.georgiapcc.org.
Dan Jaskula,
Warner Robins
God bless
On Aug. 24, going into Kroger, I tripped and fell on my face. The first woman to me was a nurse. Isn’t God amazing? She applied pressure to my bleeding head. Another spoke and said she was holding my earrings and watch. Another was calling 911 while all I wanted was a cold pack. The manager came and assured me he would take care of everything and he did.
I felt a hand on my shoulder and knew he was praying. My husband was already shopping so he was found and brought out to me. Someone had gotten him checked out. As the ambulance drove off, Jonathan, the manager, packed my husband and his walker into his car and brought him to Northside Hospital Emergency where their service was wonderful to say the least.
The Bible says he will supply all my needs and he did through all those precious people. May the Lord bless you all. I thank you for all your help.
Dolly Potkulsk, Macon
Democraatic Party prayer
There has never been an organization more adept at shooting itself in the foot than the Republican Party. With two terms of a presidency after which only the rich are better off, and facing a Democratic nominee that, if she wins, will be running the country from Leavenworth, the party, it seems, could win the presidency by even nominating PeeWee Herman. But what did we do? We nominated a man with the emotional makeup of a spoiled 9-year-old child, who feels he must respond even to criticism from a lowly Kroger bag boy by threatening to smash him, or break him, or make him pay.
Having gotten my political teething on the 1964 Goldwater campaign, I feel a great deal of déjà vu all over again. Moreover, what Trump is probably going to do is drag the congressional ticket down with him, giving Hillary a dictatorship for two years, like Lyndon Johnson had. Good Morning, Vietnam!
The 18th century philosopher Voltaire, one of my favorite Frenchmen of all time, wrote 200 years ago, “I have but one prayer to God: ‘Make my enemies ridiculous.’ He granted it.” That could well be the prayer of the modern day Democratic Party.
Jamie Cockfield, Macon
Not acceptable
It is disappointing to see so many folks against our schools. It seems like people just want to whine but not do anything about it. Go to board meetings, volunteer, donate to the local teachers. If we want our students to be successful we have to support our educators. Fifteen minutes or less of recess is not acceptable. These large class sizes are not acceptable. The lack of funding is not acceptable. Parents, grandparents, neighbors, stand up, get involved.
Anne Pitts, Macon
Like the Titanic
On April 15, 1912, around 2 a.m. the RMS Titanic, said to be unsinkable, went to the bottom of the sea south of Newfoundland, Canada. There were about 2,240 total aboard the ship. And of that number around 705 were rescued. So, 1,535 people perished when a 100 foot iceberg cut a long gash in the starboard hull.
Warnings were given but many would not believe this great ship was in danger of taking on water. Many in the lower decks continued their party, not heeding the alarm. Soon, these decks flooded and people scrambled for their lives.
Our lives are somewhat like the Titanic. We start out young, on our “maiden voyage,” we think ourselves invincible. We tend to take pride in our own ability and strength, ignoring dangers. And we, like those people on the Titanic, ignore the alarms because we are enraptured with the things of this life. We get wrapped up with cares of this world and can’t hear the alarm bells when they ring. But unexpected things come to us all and we have to abandon this mortal shell of life and go to eternal shores.
Some say there were only one half the needed life boats on board this unsinkable ship. This would explain much of the loss. But, God is not short on lifesaving equipment. God’s grace is abundant. The arthritic, afflicted poet, Annie Jackson Flint wrote: “His love has no limit, his grace has no measure, his power has no boundary known unto men; for out of his infinite riches in Jesus, he giveth and giveth and giveth again.”
Dwight Poole, Hawkinsville
