Endorsement of the 1 percent SPLOST

Here’s what you need to know about the special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) that voters are being asked to approve on the Nov. 8 ballot. Early voting begins Monday.
Most Georgia communities are familiar with a SPLOST by now, they’ve been around for a while and though some look at the amount of money a SPLOST is supposed to raise, in this case $280 million, that’s not the most important aspect of the proposal to examine. But first, it’s important that voters know about what a SPLOST can and cannot do.
▪ A SPLOST can only pay for capital improvements, infrastructure, facilities, etc. SPLOST funds cannot be used for operational expenses. For example, the SPLOST in force now has funded the expansion of several recreation centers. Those centers will probably require more personnel, but SPLOST funds cannot be used to pay for those employees.
▪ While this SPLOST gives the county some flexibility, the money still has to be used on the general area of the projects listed in the question on the ballot.
▪ Most SPLOST proposals last five years. This one will last until the $280 million is collected.
▪ If approved, the county will borrow up to $100 million to be used on the projects listed using the SPLOST proceeds as collateral, otherwise, SPLOST money cannot be used until its collected, one penny at a time, delaying the start of most projects.
▪ Counties are not the only governmental bodies that can call for a SPLOST. School boards can also seek what is called an E-LOST, which the Bibb board did last year and Houston County did earlier this year. Both were approved.
▪ This SPLOST, if approved, will not raise taxes, sales taxes will remain at the present level.
The question will ask voters a fairly straightforward question:
“Shall a special 1 percent sales and use tax be imposed in Macon-Bibb County for the raising of $280 million for the purpose of funding the following capital outlay projects and purposes for Macon-Bibb County:
What follows is a long list of items in a one column format that only a person with the eyes of an eagle or a magnifying glass could read. The projects listed range from closing the Walker Road landfill and finding and equipping a new site to courthouse and airport improvements. Alson on the list are storm water mitigation, improvements to public safety facilities, Coliseum, City Auditorium and Rose Hill Cemetery improvements and the continuation of work on various recreation facilities — and a lot more. Voters are then asked to vote yes or no.
The best indication of how this money will be spent is how the last SPLOST has been handled. In our estimation, this last SPLOST has done exactly what it was supposed to do. It has transformed the county’s recreation infrastructure, an area of concern that has been dogging this community for the last half century.
From the Filmore Thomas Pavilion and the restructuring of Log Cabin to the new Southern Bibb Recreation facility and the renovated centers in between, Macon-Bibb has stepped into a new era — finally. The downtown connector that will eventually create a grand entrance to Macon is well underway and the public-private partnerships between the county government, Mercer University and the Macon Housing Authority are paying dividends as new development will follow the thoroughfare right into downtown. Not to mention the new fire stations that help the community keep its Class I rating.
SPLOST funds also have allowed county government to address some of the issues that lie underneath our streets and the next SPLOST will allow that work to continue. These projects could never be funded out of the general fund and property taxes couldn’t bear the strain. We won’t bore you with the old refrain that out-of-town guests help us pay for our infrastructure — even if that old saw remains true.
In our humble opinion, our consolidated government has proven it can work well together and bring the promised projects in on time and on or under budget. They’ve listened to the community and are addressing future issues before they compound. We trust you will agree and vote YES for the 1 percent special local option sales tax in Bibb County.
