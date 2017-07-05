Body of Fort Benning soldier pulled from Chattahoochee River

After a three-day search, rescuers recovered the body of a Fort Benning soldier who went missing Monday afternoon in the Chattahoochee River.
The victim was identified as Michael Ferreira Astiazu, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. His body was found around 9 a.m. Wednesday around five miles from 13th Street Bridge where he had gone in, Bryan said.
He was pronounced dead at 9:55 a.m. Bryan said Astiazu as not wearing a life jacket.
Bryan said officials will call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to see if they believe an autopsy is necessary.
Officials received a called around 5:55 p.m. Monday that a person had gone missing in the Chattahoochee River and didn’t resurface.
Battalion Chief Bryan Watson with Columbus Fire & EMS told the Ledger-Enquirer Monday night that the individual entered the river near the 13th Street Bridge.
Multiple attempts made Tuesday to reach officials with the Georgia Power company and Columbus Fire & EMS for comments on the search were unsuccessful.
This incident comes after rescuers pulled three people from the Chattahoochee River and another from the dam near Lake Oliver in June.
Thomas Odom, 25, of Warner Robins, Ga., was found dead June 8 near the Bulldog Bait and Tackle on Victory Drive. Authorities said it appears as if he drowned while snorkeling in the Chattahoochee River the day before.
First responders saved 32-year-old Darren Pate, who was pulled from the Chattahoochee River near the 13th Street Bridge on June 16. He was arrested on the scene and charged with disorderly while intoxicated and not having a life vest.
On June 27, Ryan Flowers was stranded on the rocks in the Chattahoochee River. The 25-year-old man was arrested and cited for not wearing a life vest.
Two days later, 52-year-old Manold Solis-Perez was found dead south of the dam near Lake Oliver after authorities spent about two hours searching for him in the water. He was located just below the Water Works resource center.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
