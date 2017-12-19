Where do Bibb County children live and go to school?

These maps show roughly where Bibb children live and which schools serve them.

Each dot stands for three children who lived in a within a small area called a “Census Block Group” in 2010.

While it’s not a dot on each child’s house or building, it does give a good idea of the population density and racial mix of Bibb County according to the last full U.S. Census count. (Estimates since then have a high margin of error.)

And the lines give a good idea of where elementary and high schools have long gotten their students. Except for some elementary school mergers, they have changed little in years.

Most children in the county — about 94 percent — were listed in the Census as either “black alone” or “white alone.”

Elementary School zones 1 dot = 3 kids aged 5-9 in 2010 black

white

other race or multiracial