They came to air woes but learned their library is set to close

When the director of the Middle Georgia Regional Library system announced that the west Bibb branch is set to close next summer, there was an audible gasp.
The news broke Monday night in the sanctuary of Lizella Baptist Church to about 150 residents who had gathered there with county officials to raise concerns about issues ranging from road maintenance, special purpose local option sales tax projects and more.
MGRL director Jennifer Lautzenheiser said the branch, which opened in the Northwest Commons shopping center on Thomaston Road in 1998, is the least utilized and the most expensive to maintain. Negotiations were tried, but the landlord refused to budge on the rent, Lautzenheiser said.
“I’m here today asking you to work with me to identify the spaces where there are cracks,” Lautzenheiser said. “Even though this library is less utilized, I know that there are people who depend upon it. I want to know who they are so I can spend the next six months making sure we construct a safety net of a personalized service so they don’t lose access to credible information.”
Jim Radiker, 69, was shocked.
“It does sound like they’re paying way too much rent,” Radkier said. “I just can’t imagine that they can’t find some place that’s a little more reasonable than that. There’s a lot of empty store space in Macon. A lot.”
Radiker, of Westpoint Circle, said he’d gotten together with his neighbors to organize the town hall meeting.
Roads were among the top concerns of residents.
“I will not try to make any excuse for it. It’s depressing,” Mayor Robert Reichert said in response to pictures of overgrown rights of ways, trash and deteriorating roadways at some of the most arterial entrances to Macon. “The state of GA supposed to cut grass on state rights of way. … They’ve been in a crunch for money, too … We’re then confronted with trying to fill the gap with local resources.”
The district’s newly elected commissioner, Joe Allen, representatives from many county departments, sheriff’s deputies and others were among those in attendance.
Radiker, who has lived in Lizella since 1988, said he was happy with the turnout.
“The fact that people came out on a rainy, cold night like this shows that there is concern in the county,” Radiker said. “That civic action is not dead. People do want to take a role in governing their community and getting services in their community …. It’s the beginning. It’s the first one that I know of, so maybe we can have some follow up.”
