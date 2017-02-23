Doctors are refusing to operate on smokers. Here’s why the trend will grow.

1:25 Bibb County's 4th homicide in 2017 Pause

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

1:25 Bibb County's fourth homicide in 2017

1:13 Defensive stops key UNC Greensboro past Mercer

2:35 This ice cream is rolled, not scooped

2:15 Senior Eboni Steele is part of a team where closeness has helped with adjustments.

5:39 Cop Shop Podcast: He begged to be beaten, then took off his clothes