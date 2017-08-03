A Dollar General is going on this lot in Haynesville where a home now sits. The Houston County Commission approved rezoning of the property Tuesday.
Rural area of Houston getting a retail store

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

August 03, 2017 4:30 PM

A Dollar General store is coming to an area of Houston County that sees little commercial growth.

The Houston County Commission on Tuesday approved the rezoning of a tract on U.S. 341 in the community of Haynesville that will allow the store to be built.

The tract is adjacent to a Shell station. A home is on the tract now. The commission voted to rezone the 1.5 acre property from residential agricultural to C-2 general commercial. Chris West of Teramore Development, which sought the rezoning, said he isn’t sure when construction could start.

