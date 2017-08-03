Rural area of Houston getting a retail store

A Dollar General store is coming to an area of Houston County that sees little commercial growth.
The Houston County Commission on Tuesday approved the rezoning of a tract on U.S. 341 in the community of Haynesville that will allow the store to be built.
The tract is adjacent to a Shell station. A home is on the tract now. The commission voted to rezone the 1.5 acre property from residential agricultural to C-2 general commercial. Chris West of Teramore Development, which sought the rezoning, said he isn’t sure when construction could start.
