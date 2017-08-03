Sgt. Hamilton Halford, hangar commander of the Georgia State Patrol helicopter unit based at the Perry-Houston County Airport. presents Patsy Goff with a photo taken at the opening of the hangar. Goff recently retired as manager of the airport.
Houston airport manager retires after busy decade

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

August 03, 2017 3:34 PM

The Perry-Houston County Airport has gone through a lot of improvements in the 10 years Patsy Goff has been in charge, and the County Commission recognized her at Tuesday’s meeting for her leadership at the airport.

Goff recently retired as manager of the airport after guiding it through a period of growth and upgrades. When she started in 2007, there were vacancies in hangars but within three years there was a waiting list, and new hangar space has been added.

Other changes under her management have been the addition of aviation fuel sales, a $1 million glide slope funded by the state that allows planes to land in bad weather, terminal upgrades and new airport lighting. The Georgia State Patrol also built a hangar at the airport for its helicopter unit, which now operates around the clock.

Sgt. Hamilton Halford, hangar commander for the helicopter unit, said Goff played a big role in getting the hangar built.

“She came through like a champ on every request that we had,” he said. “She had a lot of input and a lot of say and lot of OKing to do with where that facility is now.”

Ellis Wood, vice chair of the Georgia Department of Public Safety, also came to the meeting to praise Goff for her work at the airport.

“I know how much your community going to miss Patsy,” he said. “She will be missed statewide. She was a real mentor in statewide aviation.”

Jim Marquardt, who worked at the airport under Goff, is taking over as airport manager.

Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1

