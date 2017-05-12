Perry mayor and council see city the slow way

Shortly after he took office in 2010, Perry Mayor Jimmy Faircloth thought it would be a good idea to take monthly walks in different neighborhoods with the City Council.
It might have seemed at the time like one of those nice ideas that would fizzle out after awhile. Now, seven years later, the walk is still going strong.
The mayor and council will have their next walk on May 23. They always walk on the evening of the fourth Tuesday of each month, in a different part of the city each time. They go about a mile, and residents are invited to walk with them, or just step outside and talk about whatever is on their minds.
“There are no off-limit topics,” Faircloth said while encouraging people at the May 2 council meeting to attend the next walk. “It gives the council and myself an opportunity to literally see the town. It’s one thing to drive through any neighborhood or down any street but it’s quite another to walk it. You will see things you really didn’t see before.”
The city is divided into three council districts, with two council members representing each district. The walk is held in a different district each time, and the next walk will be held in District 1. That is the district of Willie King and Phyllis Bynum-Grace. The walk begins at 5:30 p.m. at Gatwick Senior Village, 901 Perimeter Road.
Comments