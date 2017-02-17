Developer’s plan would provide free housing for veterans using training center

A national company is considering building a housing complex near the veterans training center in Warner Robins and it could mean free housing for veterans using the center.
The Warner Robins Development Authority on Thursday approved a partnership agreement with Pennrose, a Philadelphia company that specializes in affordable housing and has recently established an office in Atlanta. Sonya Jenkins, authority chairwoman, said the agreement does not obligate the city to any money. It states that the authority will work with Pennrose as it moves to try to develop the complex.
The plan is in a preliminary stage and it’s far from certain the project will happen. A key part of it is getting tax credits for including reduced-rent housing, and those tax credits are awarded competitively.
But Amon Martin, a representative of the company, said Pennrose has agreed to set aside at least five apartments where out-of-town veterans can stay for free while getting training at the Veterans Education Career Transition Resource Center, or VECTR. The complex would be located on property near VECTR.
Martin said the company is not seeking any money from the city and would pay all the cost of the construction. The company is mainly seeking a resolution from the city that is supports the project as the company goes through the application process for the tax credits.
