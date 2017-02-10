Warner Robins delays vote on citizen comment rules

Proposed new rules on the citizen comment portion of Warner Robins City Council meetings was not on the agenda at Monday’s meeting as had been expected.
The council discussed the rules at the previous meeting on Jan. 17 and could have voted on it then, but chose to hold off to give residents a chance to give input.
The resolution would have put a 3-minute time limit on comments and banned anyone from bringing signs into the council chambers. It also prohibits people from making remarks about any specific city officials, either by name or position.
Councilman Clifford Holmes, the mayor pro-tem, served as mayor in Monday’s meeting in the absence of Mayor Randy Toms. Holmes said after the meeting that the proposal is still under consideration, but he didn’t know whether it would be voted on at the next meeting, which is Feb. 20.
“We took it off the agenda to give the council the opportunity to talk to constituents more,” Holmes said.
At the end of each meeting citizens are invited to speak to council and usually a few do so.
The proposal can be viewed at the city’s website www.wrga.gov.
