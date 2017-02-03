New Veterans Park could have food trucks

Mayor Randy Toms is hoping the new Veterans Park in front of City Hall will spark more people to come to that area of town.
Toms said he expects a grand opening for the $600,000 park to be held in March, and it may be much more than a ribbon cutting. Although plans are not set, Toms wants to have the event on a Saturday, with a concert and food trucks.
He also wants to make that a regular event at the park in hopes of drawing people to the area.
“That’s my goal and I’m not going to stop believing that we can have that kind of environment in Warner Robins,” he said at the Eggs and Issues breakfast held Wednesday by the Robins Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The park will have a memorial wall and people can pay $100 to honor family members who served. The city is also selling brick pavers people can buy to engrave the names of military members or for messages honoring the military. The purchases can be made at the tax office at City Hall. Toms said those sales will be ongoing after the park opens, so there is no deadline to make the purchases.
