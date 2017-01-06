Warner Robins council appoints new associate city court judge

The Warner Robins Municipal Court has a new judge.
The City Council on Tuesday reappointed Chief Judge Fred Graham and Associate Judge Monica Wilburn, but also appointed a new associate judge, Sherry Herrera Campbell.
Campbell has practiced law in Warner Robins for 25 years at the Herrera Campbell Law Firm. Mayor Randy Toms called Campbell “a very competent attorney.”
Campbell was at the precouncil meeting Tuesday. She said she has also served as a magistrate judge.
“I very much appreciate the opportunity,” she said.
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
Comments