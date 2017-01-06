Political Notebook

January 6, 2017 10:20 AM

Warner Robins council appoints new associate city court judge

Political Notebook

News and (sometimes quirky) notes about Middle Georgia politics

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

The Warner Robins Municipal Court has a new judge.

The City Council on Tuesday reappointed Chief Judge Fred Graham and Associate Judge Monica Wilburn, but also appointed a new associate judge, Sherry Herrera Campbell.

Campbell has practiced law in Warner Robins for 25 years at the Herrera Campbell Law Firm. Mayor Randy Toms called Campbell “a very competent attorney.”

Campbell was at the precouncil meeting Tuesday. She said she has also served as a magistrate judge.

“I very much appreciate the opportunity,” she said.

Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1

Related content

Political Notebook

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Rivers, Mercer pull away from VMI

View more video

About Political Notebook

@stan_telegraph
@WayneCrenshaw1

A blog by Telegraph government reporters Stanley Dunlap, who covers Macon-Bibb County, and Wayne Crenshaw, who covers Houston County.

Editor's Choice Videos