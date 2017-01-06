Warner Robins Council names mayor pro tem

The new mayor pro tem for Warner Robins brings plenty of experience to the job.
The City Council on Tuesday voted to make Councilman Clifford Holmes the mayor pro tem for 2017. The mayor pro tem serves as mayor in the absence of the mayor. That’s something Holmes has done before when he became interim mayor after then-Mayor Donald Walker took a leave of absence for a medical issue.
Holmes is a retired educator who served on the council from 2006 to 2010, then stepped down to run an unsuccessful campaign for mayor. He ran again in 2013 and was elected.
“I look forward to working with the mayor and all of the council members on what we do for the city of Warner Robins,” Holmes said.
Councilman Tim Thomas served as mayor pro tem in 2016.
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
