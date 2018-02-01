Houston district looking for teachers and subs

The Houston County school system is looking for qualified teachers and substitutes. The district will accept applications for substitute teachers from Feb. 5-12, and a teacher recruitment fair is planned for March 10.
Substitute teacher candidates must have either an associate's degree or higher, two years of college coursework or 60 credit hours, or have passed a paraprofessional assessment. They must also have either a current, out-of-state or expired teaching certification; certificate of eligibility; or official substitute teaching certificate from a Georgia county.
The district pays $11 per hour for a maximum of 7.5 hours for substitutes with a bachelor's degree or higher; and $10 for those with less than four years of college. Apply at http://bit.ly/2kX6jGb. For more information, visit www.hcbe.net/substituteteacher or contact Pam.Sharp@hcbe.net or 478-988-6138.
The Houston district is also looking for permanent teachers. A teacher recruitment fair is planned for 9 a.m. to noon March 10 at Veterans High School. Doors open at 8 a.m. Representatives from 38 school campuses in the district will be on site to do interviews and take resumes.
The projected average starting salary for a first-year teacher in Houston County is $38,329 with a bachelor’s degree or $43,899 for a first-year teacher with a master’s degree. For more information, call 478-988-6244.
