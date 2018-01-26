Netflix gave us '13 Reasons Why.' One school district wants students to know why not

More Videos 0:54 'Nothing like this ever happened,' neighbor says after shooting Pause 3:13 'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial 4:27 Cop Shop Podcast: Macon mom causes dental-office stir 1:00 One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level' 1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 3:09 'I begged him not to kill my son,' grieving woman says 0:55 Barberitos homicide scene cordoned off 1:10 Sad ending for Dawgs came in a flash 1:27 What you need to know about flu shots Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The Houston County school district has created a "13 Reasons Why Not" help awareness campaign in response to the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why." The first video will be released Feb. 5 on the district's webpage, and a new episode will be rolled out weekly until early May. Andrea Honaker The Telegraph

The Houston County school district has created a "13 Reasons Why Not" help awareness campaign in response to the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why." The first video will be released Feb. 5 on the district's webpage, and a new episode will be rolled out weekly until early May.