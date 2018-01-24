Bibb leader a finalist for state principal award

A Bibb County principal is in the running for Principal of the Year. Westside High School's Julia Daniely is one of six finalists for the honor from the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals.
She has served as principal at the Bibb school for the past six years, and she was also a finalist for the state award in 2016. Since 2012, Westside's College and Career Ready Performance Index has increased by 21 and the graduation rate by more than 28 percentage points, according to the district.
Daniely studied at Georgia College and Fort Valley State University and received a doctorate degree at Nova Southeastern University.
Comments