Houston County Special Olympics rescheduled

After being postponed for inclement weather, the Houston County Winter Special Olympics kicks off Jan. 25. It was originally planned for Jan. 18 and 19.
The event lasts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 25 and 26 in the Veterans High School gym, with Jan. 25 for elementary school students and Jan. 26 for middle and high school students. Opening ceremonies will be at 10 a.m. both days.
Veterans High is located at 340 Piney Grove Road in Kathleen. Call 478-293-8696 or email Brenda.Arnett@hcbe.net for more information on the event.
