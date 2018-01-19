Volunteer Taylor Vicsotka, a Veterans High student, gives a high-five to Thomson Middle student Russell Patterson after Patterson made a basket in the team basketball skills event during the Houston County Schools Winter Special Olympics in January 2016 at Veterans High School.
Volunteer Taylor Vicsotka, a Veterans High student, gives a high-five to Thomson Middle student Russell Patterson after Patterson made a basket in the team basketball skills event during the Houston County Schools Winter Special Olympics in January 2016 at Veterans High School. JASON VORHEES jvorhees@macon.com
Education

Houston County Special Olympics rescheduled

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

January 19, 2018 10:50 AM

After being postponed for inclement weather, the Houston County Winter Special Olympics kicks off Jan. 25. It was originally planned for Jan. 18 and 19.

The event lasts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 25 and 26 in the Veterans High School gym, with Jan. 25 for elementary school students and Jan. 26 for middle and high school students. Opening ceremonies will be at 10 a.m. both days.

Veterans High is located at 340 Piney Grove Road in Kathleen. Call 478-293-8696 or email Brenda.Arnett@hcbe.net for more information on the event.

