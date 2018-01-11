Loaded gun found at Macon elementary school after teacher alerts police

A loaded gun was found at Taylor Elementary School on Wednesday after a teacher overheard students talking about a firearm.
The Bibb County School District released a statement Thursday morning saying campus police were able to secure the weapon after being notified by the fourth-grade teacher at 3:10 p.m., about 10 minutes before the school day was ending. No one was hurt in the incident.
The teacher followed the "school's crisis protocol" and the school's crisis response team took immediate action, said David Gowan, director of safety and security for the district. The students who knew about the gun were isolated from other children and put into separate classrooms.
Two students had touched the gun and three others did not let a teacher or administrator know that the firearm had been brought to school, the release said. The crisis response team discovered a loaded 9mm in a student's jacket in an empty classroom, Gowan said. The team left the weapon in place, and officers secured it when they arrived. A student brought the gun from home.
"There's an active investigation going on. With this specific incident, there's going to be school discipline. There will be a criminal track," Gowan said. "The teacher, the school's emergency response team, everybody did what they were supposed to do here."
A message was sent to Taylor parents about the incident on Wednesday evening, and parents are invited to attend a meeting at the school on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. School administrators will provide information to attendees and then answer questions, Gowan said.
"We are asking parents to please talk with their children and let them know how important it is to report an incident on campus when they know about it; it is not tattling, it is ensuring the safety of everyone at their school," the school district statement said. "We also want to ask that parents please lock up their weapons and ensure that children cannot access them under any circumstances."
Schools use the automated message system to notify parents when emergencies arise, and Gowan urged parents to sign up at their child's school if they haven't already. Parents must show identification when they register.
