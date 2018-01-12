Local schools receive grants for music, STEM education

Several area schools and teachers recently won grants to help for their learning initiatives and projects.
* Thomson Middle School in Houston County received a grant from the Georgia Governor's Office of Student Achievement to buy a license for Learning Blade. This system introduces students to careers in science, technology, engineering and math and provides them with hands-on STEM experiences.
* Southwest Magnet High Schoolin Bibb County was awarded a $5,000 GRAMMY Museum Signature Schools Enterprise Grant to expand music education for students.
* Carter Elementary Schoolin Bibb County received a $25,000 donation from the Office Depot on Eisenhower Parkway in Macon. The store won the the Score with Intel Core competition and was able to choose a local school to receive the grand prize.
* Bipul Biswas, an assistant professor of plant science at Fort Valley State University, is receiving $345,406 from a $3,208,657 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture that was awarded to Michigan State University. For the project, Biswas will study stevia and its potential as a staple crop in the United States for four years.
* Meagan Pittman, a teacher at Northside Elementary School in Houston County, won a $1,000 New Teacher Assistance Grant from Georgia Power. She was among 42 first-year teachers in the state to receive the award.
