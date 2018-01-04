Carita Mercedes Cuthpert, a Warner Robins Middle School teacher, has been chosen as an ambassador for the Georgia Teacher Academy for Preparation and and Pedagogy, the state's alternative teaching certification program.
Education

Area educators chosen as state, school representatives

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

January 04, 2018 12:50 PM

Some area educators and former educators were recently selected to represent their schools, programs or districts.

* Carita Mercedes Cuthpert, a Warner Robins Middle School teacher, has been chosen as an ambassador for the Georgia Teacher Academy for Preparation and and Pedagogy, the state's alternative teaching certification program.

* Christopher Brazell was named the 2017 Outstanding Alumnus of Middle Georgia State University. He is the senior vice president of EMC Engineering Services Inc. After earning bachelor's and master's degrees in civil engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology, Brazell received his associate's degree in survey/geomatics at Middle Georgia State and later taught land surveying at the university for seven years.

* Danielle Jones, Title I homeless liaison for the Bibb County school district, was selected to the state's Title I Committee of Practitioners. The committee reviews and advises the state on Title I responsibilities and regulations.

