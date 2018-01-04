Melissa Williamson's kindergarten class at Langston Road Elementary in Perry, Ga., celebrates receiving a Bright Ideas grant that will allow them to Skype with a scientist on Antarctica and others from around the world.
Education

Area teachers win grant funding for 'bright ideas'

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

January 04, 2018 12:36 PM

Twelve area teachers earned some extra dough to bring create ideas to life in their classrooms. As part of its Bright Ideas programs, the Flint Energies Foundation recently awarded $10,000 worth of grant funding to instructors in Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Peach and Schley counties. Teachers at public or private K-12 schools were eligible to apply for the grant.

Robin Hall of Schley County Elementary received a grant for $378; Hailey Henderson of Schley County High, $1,000; Shelley Greer of The Westfield School in Perry, $523; Lauren Johnson of Crawford County High, $884; Rachael Smith of Howard Middle School in Macon, $990; Jeremy Fermin of Veterans High in Kathleen, $951; Terra McMillan of Thomson Middle in Centerville, $937; Darron Counselman, also of Thomson Middle, $990; Diana Brown of Eagle Springs Elementary in Byron, $991; Rhonda King of Eagle Springs Elementary in Centerville, $1,000; Joy Bassett, Byron Elementary in Byron, $957; and Melissa Williamson, Langston Road Elementary in Perry, $399.

