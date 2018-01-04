Area teachers win grant funding for 'bright ideas'

Twelve area teachers earned some extra dough to bring create ideas to life in their classrooms. As part of its Bright Ideas programs, the Flint Energies Foundation recently awarded $10,000 worth of grant funding to instructors in Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Peach and Schley counties. Teachers at public or private K-12 schools were eligible to apply for the grant.
Robin Hall of Schley County Elementary received a grant for $378; Hailey Henderson of Schley County High, $1,000; Shelley Greer of The Westfield School in Perry, $523; Lauren Johnson of Crawford County High, $884; Rachael Smith of Howard Middle School in Macon, $990; Jeremy Fermin of Veterans High in Kathleen, $951; Terra McMillan of Thomson Middle in Centerville, $937; Darron Counselman, also of Thomson Middle, $990; Diana Brown of Eagle Springs Elementary in Byron, $991; Rhonda King of Eagle Springs Elementary in Centerville, $1,000; Joy Bassett, Byron Elementary in Byron, $957; and Melissa Williamson, Langston Road Elementary in Perry, $399.
