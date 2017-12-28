College and career training earns Putnam student state award

A Putnam County student has nabbed the lieutenant governor's 2017 Student Leadership Award. Dylan Powers, a senior at Putnam County High School's College and Career Academy, won the award from Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle last month.
The award is given to a student enrolled in a college and career academy who shows exceptional achievement. Powers earned 26 health care-related credits and three technical college certificates, received certification as a nurse aide and emergency medical responder, and logged more than 700 volunteer hours, according to a news release. He was presented a $500 scholarship from AT&T.
Finalists for the award included John King and Jared Oberlin, students at Northside High and Houston County Career Academy; and Donovan Mitchell, a student at Rutland High and Hutchings College and Career Academy in Bibb County.
Most high school students enrolled in career pathway programs in Georgia go on to earn their diplomas. Across the state, 96 percent of seniors in career, technical and agricultural education programs graduated in 2017, according to a recent report Georgia Department of Education. By contrast, Georgia's high school graduation rate for all students was 80.6 percent in 2017.
