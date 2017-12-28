Dylan Powers, a senior at Putnam County High School's College and Career Academy, won Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle's 2017 Student Leadership Award.
Dylan Powers, a senior at Putnam County High School's College and Career Academy, won Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle's 2017 Student Leadership Award. Special to The Telegraph
Dylan Powers, a senior at Putnam County High School's College and Career Academy, won Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle's 2017 Student Leadership Award. Special to The Telegraph

Education

College and career training earns Putnam student state award

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

December 28, 2017 02:14 PM

A Putnam County student has nabbed the lieutenant governor's 2017 Student Leadership Award. Dylan Powers, a senior at Putnam County High School's College and Career Academy, won the award from Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle last month.

The award is given to a student enrolled in a college and career academy who shows exceptional achievement. Powers earned 26 health care-related credits and three technical college certificates, received certification as a nurse aide and emergency medical responder, and logged more than 700 volunteer hours, according to a news release. He was presented a $500 scholarship from AT&T.

Finalists for the award included John King and Jared Oberlin, students at Northside High and Houston County Career Academy; and Donovan Mitchell, a student at Rutland High and Hutchings College and Career Academy in Bibb County.

Most high school students enrolled in career pathway programs in Georgia go on to earn their diplomas. Across the state, 96 percent of seniors in career, technical and agricultural education programs graduated in 2017, according to a recent report Georgia Department of Education. By contrast, Georgia's high school graduation rate for all students was 80.6 percent in 2017.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

    "No Greater Love” premiers Friday at 25 U.S. theaters, including in Fort Benning, Lawrenceville and Buford in Georgia. The documentary follows the Second 327th Infantry Battalion, 101st Airborne Division — nicknamed “No Slack” — during a year-long deployment to the Kunar Province in Afghanistan in 2010. The film was directed and shot by Retired Army Chaplain Justin Roberts and co-produced by Laura Fong, visiting assistant professor and journalist in resident for Mercer's Center for Collaborative Journalism.

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

2:35

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday
Class teaches eating well on the go 0:52

Class teaches eating well on the go
Electronics class teaches students to keep old things working 1:43

Electronics class teaches students to keep old things working

View More Video