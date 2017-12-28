Bibb County Superintendent Curtis Jones speaks to community members after the information session on the five-year facilities plan at Vineville Academy on Nov. 28.
Education

Bibb district plans public hearings about school closure

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

December 28, 2017 01:56 PM

Two public hearings have been scheduled to address the possible closing of a Bibb County public school.

During a Board of Education meeting Dec. 14, Superintendent Curtis Jones recommended closing Brookdale Elementary and building a new Riley Elementary. The recommendation is part of the district's five-year facilities plan, which is required by the Georgia Department of Education.

Board of Education members will vote to approve one of three facility plan options during their Jan. 18 board meeting. The other two options include closing Riley Elementary or closing L.H. Williams Elementary, but Jones is supporting Brookdale's closure.

The public hearings are scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 4 at Brookdale, at 3600 Brookdale Ave. in Macon; and 5 p.m. Jan. 8 at Central High School, at 2155 Napier Ave. in Macon. Attendees will be able to provide their feedback to the district.

