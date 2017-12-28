Bibb schools to start screening for gifted program

The Bibb County district will begin screening students for its gifted program when school is back in session.
Teachers will observe students from Jan. 4-19 and then make referrals to School Gifted Education Eligibility Team. They will look at the children's attitudes, behaviors, traits and achievement data.
Parents, guardians, students and others also can submit written referrals to the child's teacher, and those are due by Jan. 12. Students are evaluated for gifted education services every two years.
For more information on the screening process, contact the gifted education teacher or counselor at the child's school.
Comments