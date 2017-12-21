Getty Images
Fort Valley State creates $40,000 scholarship

December 21, 2017

Fort Valley State University hopes a new scholarship will develop future innovators and change-makers.

The $40,000 Global Innovators Scholarship will be given to five full-time students each year. It's open to first-time freshmen with 3.5 grade point averages in high school and scores of at least 1100 on the SAT or 22 on the ACT. Students should possess leadership qualities and have a knack for creative idea development.

Recipients will receive $10,000 a year for four years for tuition, room, board, books and fees at Fort Valley State. They will also get $2,000 for international study and additional funding for research or entrepreneurship projects. Each recipient will receive guidance from a faculty member on learning opportunities.

"We are intensely serious about producing students who will go forward into the world as change agents, creators, entrepreneurs, researchers, and inventors who will lead the transformation of society as we know it," said Paul Jones, university president.

The registration deadline for the scholarship is Feb. 2, and interviews will be conducted Feb. 17. Students must complete admission applications for FVSU and all required documents. For more on the scholarship, visit www.fvsu.edu/globalinnovators.

