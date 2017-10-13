The Henry County High School marching band performs at the 2012 Heart of Georgia Marching Band Invitational, where 17 schools competed for prizes.
Education

Community invited to marching band events in Warner Robins

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

October 13, 2017 11:39 AM

Two marching band events are planned at McConnell-Talbert Stadium in Warner Robins this month. On Oct. 21, more than 20 school bands will compete during the 20th annual Heart of Georgia Marching Band Invitational, hosted by Warner Robins High’s Demon Marching Band.

The bands will present their half-time shows, and Mercer University’s marching band will give a special performance. Gates open at 11:30 a.m., the first show is at 1 p.m., and awards will be handed out at 9:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Middle school band students wearing band shirts get in free.

To hear more band music, stop by the McConnell-Talbert Stadium at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 for Houston County Band Night. The event is free, and the rain date is Oct. 26.

About 1,200 middle and high school band students will perform the “Star Spangled Banner” together, followed by two selections from the middle school students and field show performances by the high school bands.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

