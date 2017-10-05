$200K grant to help Fort Valley State students prepare for doctoral studies

Fort Valley State University has received a grant to help underrepresented college students.
The school was awarded $232,265 from the U.S. Department of Education’s Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccalaureate Achievement Program. Georgia Rep. Sanford Bishop Jr. made the announcement Tuesday.
Twenty-five low-income, underrepresented or first-generation college students will benefit from the grant. The funding will be used to provide seminars, internships, tutoring and academic counseling to help them prepare for doctoral studies.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments