Fort Valley State University.
Fort Valley State University. Roger Parsons For The Telegraph
Fort Valley State University. Roger Parsons For The Telegraph

Education

$200K grant to help Fort Valley State students prepare for doctoral studies

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

October 05, 2017 2:22 PM

Fort Valley State University has received a grant to help underrepresented college students.

The school was awarded $232,265 from the U.S. Department of Education’s Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccalaureate Achievement Program. Georgia Rep. Sanford Bishop Jr. made the announcement Tuesday.

Twenty-five low-income, underrepresented or first-generation college students will benefit from the grant. The funding will be used to provide seminars, internships, tutoring and academic counseling to help them prepare for doctoral studies.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

College fair tour stopping in Macon

College fair tour stopping in Macon 1:05

College fair tour stopping in Macon
Understand the components of a prosthetic leg 1:26

Understand the components of a prosthetic leg
There were only four paved roads in Monroe County when he started 1:56

There were only four paved roads in Monroe County when he started

View More Video