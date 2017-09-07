Northside Elementary School teachers were awarded a STEM Team of the Year Award during the Georgia NASA STEM Conference in Warner Robins on Aug. 26.
Education

Local teaching teams win STEM awards

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

September 07, 2017 12:31 PM

Three area schools were applauded last week for their teachers’ collaborations on science, technology, engineering and math lessons.

The STEM Team of the Year Awards were presented during the seventh Georgia NASA STEM Conference for teachers, hosted by the Museum of Aviation Foundation NASA Regional Educator Resource Center at the Century of Flight Hanger in Warner Robins on Aug. 26.

The winning teaching teams were Kolenda McDavis, Marla Garnto, Adrienne Bickel and Keesha Carson from Northside Elementary in Warner Robins; Jennifer Ham, Jacob Harvey, Shannon Williams, Matthew Fortson, Robin Fobbus and Justin Bennett from Mossy Creek Middle School in Bonaire; and Tyson Harty, Heather Huff and Peyton Proctor from Jasper County High School.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

