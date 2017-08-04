Education

Local university adds aircraft repair program

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

August 04, 2017 10:14 AM

Middle Georgia State University is offering more options for people interested in a career in aviation. The school has added a part-time certificate program in aircraft structural technology.

The five-semester program teaches students the basics of aircraft repair, maintenance and construction. Trained professionals for this field are in high demand, according to a press release.

Classes start Aug. 14 and will be held on Monday and Wednesday evenings on the Eastman campus and Thursday evenings on the Dublin campus. For more information, visit www.mga.edu/aviation/aviation-maintenance-structural-technology.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Area first-graders getting special treat on first day of school

Area first-graders getting special treat on first day of school 1:10

Area first-graders getting special treat on first day of school
Exchange program seeks host families 1:01

Exchange program seeks host families
A new kind of community at Georgia College 3:07

A new kind of community at Georgia College

View More Video