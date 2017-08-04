Local university adds aircraft repair program

Middle Georgia State University is offering more options for people interested in a career in aviation. The school has added a part-time certificate program in aircraft structural technology.
The five-semester program teaches students the basics of aircraft repair, maintenance and construction. Trained professionals for this field are in high demand, according to a press release.
Classes start Aug. 14 and will be held on Monday and Wednesday evenings on the Eastman campus and Thursday evenings on the Dublin campus. For more information, visit www.mga.edu/aviation/aviation-maintenance-structural-technology.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
