Macon Mall starts free reading program for kids

Macon Mall wants to get students excited about reading. The mall will host two special events for participating elementary schools through its free Macon READS Program.
The READS Spirit Night will feature interactive reading games and prizes. A $1 donation will be made to local libraries for every student that attends. The READS Recognition Night, at the end of the school year, will honor student readers.
“Our goal is to use the mall common area for events that inspire shoppers, families and the community, and we are excited to work with local elementary schools to host events that motivate students to read,” said Coles Doyle, marketing director for Hull Property Group.
Macon Mall is looking for partner schools and businesses for the program. Schools must register in advance by emailing ourcityreads@hullpg.com.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
