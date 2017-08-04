Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Education

Macon Mall starts free reading program for kids

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

August 04, 2017 10:13 AM

Macon Mall wants to get students excited about reading. The mall will host two special events for participating elementary schools through its free Macon READS Program.

The READS Spirit Night will feature interactive reading games and prizes. A $1 donation will be made to local libraries for every student that attends. The READS Recognition Night, at the end of the school year, will honor student readers.

“Our goal is to use the mall common area for events that inspire shoppers, families and the community, and we are excited to work with local elementary schools to host events that motivate students to read,” said Coles Doyle, marketing director for Hull Property Group.

Macon Mall is looking for partner schools and businesses for the program. Schools must register in advance by emailing ourcityreads@hullpg.com.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Area first-graders getting special treat on first day of school

Area first-graders getting special treat on first day of school 1:10

Area first-graders getting special treat on first day of school
Exchange program seeks host families 1:01

Exchange program seeks host families
A new kind of community at Georgia College 3:07

A new kind of community at Georgia College

View More Video